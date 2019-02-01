App
Union Budget 2019
Opinion | Budget 2019 sets sight on ambitious fiscal targets
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 05:44 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expert Take | B Gopkumar's view on Budget 2019

Capital expenditure growth is not significant. Budget has significant populist tones which do not bode well for bond yields.

B Gopkumar
B Gopkumar, Executive Director & Chief Executive Officer, Reliance Securities gives his likes and dislikes about the interim Budget 2019.

What works:

Addressing the farmer distress and ensuring improvement in rural economy.

Tax benefits will reduce the much talked about tax burden on the middle class.

Executive Director & CEO|Reliance Securities

Real estate sector will benefit because of the new initiatives. The sector was under tremendous stress. The new norms will help improve volumes.

Overall the budget will help in improving the GDP growth rate led by consumption.

What does not work

Government’s tax collection targets are aggressive. The GST collection growth of 18.5% is an aggressive ask.

Direct tax collection targets are also aggressive considering the high base of FY19.

Managing the fiscal deficit target at 3.4% will be a challenge if GDP growth rate does not pick up pace

Capital expenditure growth is not significant. Budget has significant populist tones which do not bode well for bond yields.
Indian Union Budget 2019: What does the FM have up his sleeve in the run up to the General Elections? Click here for live Budget 2019 news, views, analyses and more.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 05:44 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #Tax #union budget 2019

