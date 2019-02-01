App
Union Budget 2019
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 07:46 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Expert Take | Arvind Hali’s view on Budget 2019

Arvind Hali, MD & CEO, ART Housing Finance tells us that in Budget 2019 the increase in tax exemption limit will be a masterstroke, driving a huge increase in taxpayer base over the years and increase overall tax compliance in the country

Moneycontrol Contributor @moneycontrolcom
Arvind Hali, MD & CEO of ART Housing Finance, gives his opinion on Interim Budget 2019.

Union Budget 2019-20 is an interim budget where the government has focused on driving comprehensively both spends and savings together, for further economic growth. Some of the measures that will help this objective include:

- An annual assured income of Rs 6,000 basic Income guarantee has been promised for farmers who own up to 2 hectares of farm land under the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi, allocating Rs 75,000 crore for the scheme.

- Pension benefits to the unorganized sector workers under the mega pension scheme through an allocation of Rs 500 crore for the scheme benefiting over 390 million people. The salaried retired class will be the beneficiaries.

- Rs 18,000 crore for middle-class income taxpayers (tax sops – complete rebate till income of Rs 5 lakh from earlier Rs 2.5 lakh and increase in standard deduction from Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000).

- Tax-friendly measures like increase in TDS exemption slabs on interest income (up to Rs 40,000) and rental income (up to Rs 2.4 lakh).

Measures like the following will surely help the housing sector:

- GST rationalization is promised to homebuyers. The government wants to reduce GST burden on the homebuyers. The GST council will appoint a Group of Ministers for continuous examination and recommendations.

- Second homeowners exempt from tax liability on account of notional rental income.

Overall, the increase in tax exemption limit will be a masterstroke, driving a huge increase in taxpayer base over the years and increase overall tax compliance in the country. Massive growth in tax collections – direct and indirect — as well as in the tax base is driving various social development programs and tax sops.
First Published on Feb 1, 2019 07:46 pm

tags #Budget 2019 #personal finance

