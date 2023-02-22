 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Everything you need to know about the UPI-PayNow interlinkage facility

Hiral Thanawala
Feb 22, 2023 / 12:33 PM IST

To begin with, a few banks have been selected from India and Singapore. Customers of these banks will be able to undertake cross-border remittances. At present, there is a daily limit of Rs 60,000 (around SGD 1,000).

UPI-PayNow interlinkage is for cross-border remittances between India and Singapore

To facilitate swift cross-border remittances for residents of India and Singapore, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and the Monetary Authority Singapore (MAS) on Tuesday announced the UPI- PayNow linkage – the real-time payment system linkage between India’s Unified Payments Interface (UPI) and its equivalent network of Singapore, PayNow.

“The collaboration of two fast payments systems (UPI and PayNow) will enable real-time, cost-efficient, and, most importantly, safe cross-border fund transfer for users from the comfort of their mobile phones,” says Swapnil Jambhale, Co-founder and COO of Safexpay, a global payments platform.

Let’s decode how cross-border remittances work, which are the participating banks, the daily limit, and the benefits for users.

Who can undertake remittance transactions between India and Singapore through the UPI-PayNow interlinkage?