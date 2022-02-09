Even before RBI hikes interest rates, it’s time investors exited long-duration funds

The monetary policy committee (MPC) meeting would conclude in a couple of days and the RBI is widely expected to increase interest rates or at least harden its stance in light of rising inflation. And that is not good news for long-term debt funds investors. Here is what you should know.

Rising yields & Volatility

The 10-year benchmark g-sec yield is also increasing and adding to the worries of investors. It hit a high of 6.95 percent earlier this month as debt markets reacted to higher-than-expected government borrowing numbers. Rising yields are affecting the performance of long-term bond funds. Long duration bond funds have given 2.82 percent and 10-year constant maturity funds managed only 0.53 percent over the past one year, as per Value Research. Interest rates and bond prices (and therefore the net asset values of debt funds that invest in them) move in opposite direction.

“Government’s fiscal deficit and huge gross borrowing of Rs.14.95 Lakh crore will put the pressure on the yield once the government will start borrowing from April 2022. Huge supply is the cause of concern for the bond market,” says Deepak Panjwani, Head-Debt Markets, GEPL Capital.

What must you expect next?

Most experts that Moneycontrol spoke to believe that the RBI is not in a hurry to raise rates on Thursday. It will hike the reverse repo rate and announce change of stance from accommodative to neutral. This will be an indication that interest rates are going to go up. Vikram Dalal, Founder and Managing Director, Synergee Capital Services expects a hike in reverse repo rate of 25 to 40 basis points. “Sticky inflation and increased government borrowings are two key factors that call for rate hikes,” he says.

Brent crude oil price is at US$ 92 per barrel and this is expected to touch US$100 mark. Current high crude oil prices ensure imported inflation in India. If this pushes up the inflation numbers above the upper limit of 6 percent, then RBI may aggressively hike interest rates to control inflation.

“After presenting a growth focused budget, it looks like that the government has taken up the responsibility of boosting economic growth and RBI may look to tame inflation,” says Devang Shah, Co-head fixed income, Axis Mutual Fund. He foresees repo rate being hiked by 75 basis points by December 2022.

Rising interest rates can be rewarding for very short term debt portfolios, as the money gets redeployed at higher rates. But for long term bond funds this may inflict losses. Dalal expects 10 year benchmark bond yield to quote around 7.5 percent in next six to nine months. Though there are experts who do not expect too big moves in too short time, they expect bouts of volatility. Panjwani expects 10-year benchmark yield to move towards 7.30 percent over a year. “If RBI changes the stance, then a knee jerk reaction may lead the 10-year benchmark yield to test 7.10 percent,” he adds.

What does that imply?

Rising long term bond yields can pull down the returns given by long term bond funds. If a debt scheme is offering net yield of 6.5 percent after accounting for expense and the duration stands at 6 years then a 50 basis points upward move in yield will give a loss of 3 percent. Deduct this from the net yield and you are left with return of 3.5 percent. One percentage point increase in yield will bring a loss of 6 percent (equal to duration in percentage terms). This is just a hypothetical example and no way indicate future returns. Exact returns will depend on the quantum and pace of yield movements and how fund manager position their portfolios.

What should you do?

Dalal says investors must stay away from long-duration bond funds. He instead recommends investments in short-duration funds. Short duration bond funds have given 4.07 percent returns over the last one year. High inflation makes real return negative. If you have a slightly long investment timeframe, then you may also consider target maturity funds or schemes with roll-down strategies that focus on high quality bonds maturing in five years,” says Shah. He also recommends investments in credit risk funds for investors who can digest some risk.

Vibhor Mittal, Chief Business Officer, CredAvenue likes bonds with ratings of ‘A’ and ‘AA’ also. “Earning positive real return can be challenging at this moment. However, investments in select bonds with credit rating of AA and below issued by fundamentally sound companies can be rewarding. Such investments can be rewarding in near to medium term as the operating environment for businesses improving, earnings are rising and corporates are contemplating capital expenditure,” he adds.

Do not chase high yields on bonds ignoring fundamentals, just because the current rates are low.