ESG investing: A responsible way of generating attractive returns

ESG (Environmental, Social and Governance) investing involves using a sustainability lens to identify investable companies. Through this approach, investors aim to generate long-term growth while proactively taking steps to limit the impact of unsustainable practices on the society and the environment. While companies are shortlisted based on traditional financial metrics and future growth expectations, they are also filtered based on pre-determined ESG attributes.

The three pillars

Environment: Regular business activities are continuously depleting our ecosystems and impacting the availability of essentials such as clean air and water. Recognising the profound impact of economic activity on our environment, several companies are proactively adopting measures that can reduce emissions and create solutions to mitigate the negative impact of business activity on the environment.

Social: This component of ESG mainly refers to a company’s social code and its consequent impact on the various stakeholders in its ecosystem, including employees, customers, and suppliers. Socially responsible companies focus on their human capital and work culture to foster a positive work environment, both within and outside the organisation.

Corporate Governance: The people that helm a company and the governance practices followed, play a significant role in steering a company towards positive outcomes. Generally, companies that follow good corporate governance practices are well-aligned with shareholder objectives and can generate value for shareholders.

Role of the financial services industry

The financial services industry can play an integral role in mobilising capital to address ESG risks by leveraging emerging opportunities through ESG investing. When it comes to investment decision-making, most of us are driven by a desire to generate profits. Indeed, that is the primary goal of investing. However, sustainable investing is a trend that is fast gaining traction. According to the Forum for Sustainable and Responsible Investment’s 2020 trends report, total US-domiciled sustainably invested assets under management (institutional and retail) grew by 42 percent to $ 17.1 trillion in 2020, from $ 12 trillion in 2018. This represents 33 percent of the $ 51.4 trillion in total U.S. assets now under professional management. Further, as per Bloomberg Intelligence, global ESG assets are on track to exceed USD 53 trillion by 2025, representing more than a third of the USD 140.5 trillion in projected total assets under management.

Sustainable investing through traditional as well as ESG models is likely to further expand its footprint and create multiple avenues for ‘positive’ growth. There are numerous themes under sustainable investing – climate, energy transition, waste management and sanitation, circular economy and water – to name a few.

Tackling the water crisis through sustainable investing

The world is currently on the cusp of a water crisis. At the current consumption rate, two-thirds of the world may face water shortages by 2025, leading to significant socio-economic cost. According to the Climate Scorecard, an international advocacy group working on actions supporting the Paris agreement, one of the most significant ways that climate change will impact the lives of people in India will be through its agriculture sector and water resources. The water situation is getting further accentuated due to large-scale urbanisation and infrastructure development, with India having 17 percent of the world population, but only 4 percent of the world water resource availability. The impact on the agricultural sector may affect the livelihoods of India’s rural population and increase inflation, thereby increasing the cost of living for Indians. Thus, there is an imminent need for us to proactively address the risks to our environment. If we want to approach this through a sustainable investing lens, we could choose to invest in companies that are orchestrating positive change by creating the relevant infrastructure and equipment for water conservation, treatment, reuse, and utilities.

Investors can now have their cake and eat it too

Sustainable investing, by adopting an ESG lens, can help meet several investor needs. First, it can help investors generate potentially attractive long-term growth. Second, it can minimise investment risk as companies that recognise and proactively address the challenges stemming from ESG factors may be better-positioned to survive and thrive in the long term. And last, it gives investors an opportunity to play an active role in conserving the environment. That is the reason why sustainable investing is also called impact investing. It offers investors a way of using their assets to make a positive impact on their ecosystems.

(Samrat Khosla is Managing Director & Head and Vinay Joseph, Chief Investment Strategist, Standard Chartered Wealth, India)