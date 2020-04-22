Equity funds ride out rough markets by blending cyclicals with defensives

Bhavana Acharya

March was a month that saw the Nifty 50 and the Nifty 500 collapse, shedding around 27 per cent each. While the indices have since regained some of the lost ground, how have funds navigated this market? In the wake of the uncertainty surrounding economic growth, what have equity funds done? Well, it looks like they have shed a little bit of banks and financials, added a good bit to non-discretionary consumption and other defensives, but have also stayed balanced in some cyclical sectors. Here’s more.

Staying with banks

With the banking and financial sector being the largest in the market, funds can hardly stay away from the segment. However, the share of banks in equity fund AUMs has dropped. From 24.4 per cent of equity AUM in February, the sector accounted for only 21.3 per cent in March 2020 (latest available data from ICRA MFI & SEBI).

This significant drop is, however, more to do with the market fall than selling by funds. The market value of bank exposure dropped 34 per cent between February and March. Going by top stock data from ICRA MFI, funds appeared to have bought more into the likes of HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, and ICICI Bank. They have, however, reduced exposure to Kotak Mahindra Bank. The Nifty 500’s banking weight stands at around 19.2 per cent.

Further, some AMCs appear to be keener on the sector than others. Generally, an AMC’s view on a particular sector tends to be similar across its funds, though each scheme may play the sector using different stocks. AMCs such as Franklin Templeton, Kotak Mahindra, Mirae Asset and SBI appear to be more inclined to banks, holding between 23-26 per cent, approximately, of their equity AUM in the segment. AMCs such as Axis, Invesco, IDFC, and DSP seem to have assigned lower weight to the sector.

Financials – which include insurance, asset management and brokerages – have seen a slight dip in exposure to 9.4 per cent of equity AUM in March compared to the 10.3 per cent in February. The market value of the sector was down about 29 per cent in the month. Insurance stocks such as HDFC Life Insurance, ICICI Lombard General Insurance and SBI Life Insurance are a few finance stocks outside of NBFCs that have seen MF buying. AMC-wise, Axis is a key outlier here, with financials’ weight well over the industry’s, at nearly 17 per cent of equity AUM. Other AMCs, which are leaning more towards financials than banks, are less skewed.

Back to defensives

Consumer non-durables, pharmaceuticals and software are the common defensives. The share in equity AUM for these three sectors has jumped in March ‘20 compared to the earlier months. Consumer non-durables, for example, accounted for 9.5 per cent of equity AUM in March against the 7.9 per cent the month before or the 7.7 per cent of December 2019. Stocks such as Tata Consumer Products, Avenue Supermart, Bata India and most large FMCG companies seem to have been picked up. In software, among the top stocks, Infosys, Tata Consultancy Services, and HCL Technologies have seen buying.

Similarly, pharmaceuticals accounted for 6.6 per cent of equity AUM in March, a marked rise from the average 5 per cent share that the sector had over 2019. AMCs such as Aditya Birla Sun Life, DSP, L&T, and Canara Robeco have a much higher weight to the sector at close to or higher than 10 per cent of their equity AUM.

Apart from buying, the rise in share prices is also partly attributable to these sectors seeing more contained declines; the market value of pharmaceuticals, for instance, dropped 4 per cent against the 24 per cent drop in total equity AUM, going by SEBI data.

Balancing out with cyclicals

Bharti Airtel appears to have come in for some heavy buying, and the telecom sector’s share in equity AUM climbing to 2.9 per cent in March ’20. It had been less than 2 per cent at the start of this year.

Oil and gas too holds a higher share, partly due to the high holding in Reliance Industries, but stocks such as BPCL, HPCL, ONGC and Petronet LNG have also seen buying going by ICRA MFI data. The sectors accounted for 8.3 per cent of equity AUM in March ’20, up compared to 7.2 per cent in the preceding month.

The cement sector has also seen its share stay steady at 2.95 per cent of equity AUM in March 2020, almost unchanged from the 3.01 per cent. But AMCs such as Franklin Templeton, Kotak Mahindra, L&T, BNP Paribas, Sundaram, and Quantum have higher allocations to the sector. Quantum, in fact, is different from most other AMCs in its high share of the automobile sector as well. Its double-digit allocation to the sector stands well above the 3.02 per cent share the sector accounts for in total equity AUM in March.

Other cyclical sectors such as construction projects, capital goods, and power have seen allocation stay more or less stable. Therefore, while AMCs have turned a bit more defensive, they still retain a diversified presence in other sectors.