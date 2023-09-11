Equity fund inflows surge 165% to Rs 20,245 cr in August, small-cap funds in demand

Net inflows into equity funds have remained in the positive territory for the 30th month in a row in August.

Inflows into equity mutual funds surged 165 percent to Rs 20,245 crore in August driven by heavy demand in small-cap and sectoral funds, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) released on September 11 showed.

The contribution via systematic investment plans (SIPs) hit fresh all-time high of Rs 15,814 crore in August. In July as well, the SIP book was at record high of Rs 15,245 crore.

Additionally, the number of net SIP accounts added, 35.91 lakh, during the month was at a record high.

During August, large-cap funds continued to see outflows. The selling in large-cap funds came amid fall in benchmark indices during August. Data shows that BSE Sensex and Nifty fell around 2.54 percent each during the month. On the other hand, Nifty Smallcap 250 Index gained 5 percent.

According to Motilal Oswal Asset Management Company (MOAMC)’s Global Market Snapshot report, Nifty Smallcap 250 Index outperformed all major indexes in August. Nifty 50 dropped 2.5 percent in August due to a slowdown in Foreign portfolio investment (FPI) investment and rising US bond yields. However, mid- and small-caps stole the spotlight by surging 3.9 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

The inflows into open-ended equity funds were also aided by funds collected via new fund offers (NFOs). During August 2023, seven NFOs of growth/equity-oriented schemes raised Rs 5,002 crore. The comparative number for July was Rs 3,011 crore.

In the fixed income category, debt funds witnessed net outflows to the tune of Rs 25,873 crore in August against Rs 61,440 crore net inflows in July. Heavy selling was seen in short-term liquid funds.

Open-ended equity mutual funds had recorded a 12 percent decline in net inflows to Rs 7,626 crore in July as large-cap funds continued to grapple with outflows.

Due to the selling in debt funds, the overall net inflows into the open-ended mutual funds slumped 80 percent to 16,181 crore in August against Rs 82,467 crore in July.

