EPFO members now eligible for higher pension: Should you opt for it?

Kayezad E Adajania & Bhavya Dua
Feb 22, 2023 / 04:12 PM IST

A higher pension, however, reduces your Employees’ Provident Fund corpus at retirement.

All salaried employees get provident fund and pension benefits, under the two schemes. These are Employees’ Provident Fund and the Employee Pension Scheme); both governed by EPFO.

If you were a salaried employee as of September 1, 2014, there are chances that your employer would have sent you an email opting to get a higher pension (after retirement) under the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS).

If you were a member of the Employees' Pension Scheme (EPS) as on 1 September 2014 then your last chance to opt for a higher pension ends next week, on March 3. Further, the Supreme Court has specifically stated that if somebody had retired prior to 1 September 2014, then this benefit is not available to them. Therefore, there will be no impact on those who retired prior to that date.

The Supreme Court had ruled in November 2022 that those who were Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) members as on September 1, 2014 will now be eligible to opt for a higher pension by contributing on their actual basic wages instead of limiting the statutory wage ceiling (which currently is Rs 15,000 p.m; a lower limit for many salaried employees). This is assuming that your actual wages are higher than the statutory wage ceiling and you have been contributing to PF on the entire basic wages.

Further, the EPFO issued guidelines on February 20 for eligible employees to submit applications for a higher pension under the EPS. Even employees who had not earlier applied for this facility but were entitled to it, can now do so.