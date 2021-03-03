English
EPFO likely to announce interest rates for 2020-21 on March 4

Speculations about lower interest on provident fund deposits due to the economic downfall in the last year owing to the pandemic have been making the rounds.

Moneycontrol News
March 03, 2021 / 01:04 PM IST
Representative image

The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) will likely announce the interest rates on Provident Fund deposits for the financial year 2020-21 on March 4, following the Central Board of Trustees (CBT) meeting in Srinagar.

K E Raghunathan, an EPFO trustee, told the Press Trust of India (PTI) in February that he had received the intimation that the next CBT meeting is scheduled to be held on March 4, at Srinagar and that the agenda papers are likely to be sent soon. He added that there was no mention of discussion on the interest rate for 2020-21 in the intimation mail.

Speculations about lower interest on provident fund deposits due to the economic downfall in the last year owing to the pandemic have been making the rounds. The interest rate announced in 2019-20 by EPFO was at a seven-year low of 8.5 percent for 2019-20, from 8.65 percent in 2018-19.

The retirement body had said that the 8.5 percent interest would be paid in two installments - 8.15 percent from debt investments and 0.35 percent from equity.

“It would comprise 8.15% from debt income and the balance 0.35% (gains) from the sale of ETFs (exchange-traded funds), subject to their redemption by 31 December 2020", EPFO had said earlier.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced during her Budget 2021 speech that depositors investing more than Rs 2.5 lakh in EPF in a year would have the interest liable for tax.

"In order to rationalise tax exemption for the income earned by high income employees, it is proposed to restrict tax exemption for the interest income earned on the employees’ contribution to various provident funds to the annual contribution of Rs 2.5 lakh," Sitharaman said during the Budget speech on February 1.

