EPFO launches WhatsApp service for subscriber queries; here is the list of helpline numbers

The Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) on October 14 launched a WhatsApp helpline service for speedy redressal of grievances for its subscribers in all the 138 regional offices.

The facility will allow customers to raise queries and grievances from home, reducing the need to physically visit EPFO's offices, which will help maintain social distancing during the coronavirus pandemic.

The WhatApp helpline numbers of the various EPFO regional offices are listed here. You can also find the helpline numbers from the home page of EPFO by clicking on the WhatsApp sign on the extreme right next to the grievance icon.

The helpline facility is an addition to various other means of grievance redressal forums provided by the EPFO, including the EPFiGMS portal, Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS), social media platforms (Facebook & Twitter) and a 24x7 call centre.

"WhatsApp helpline is now functional in all the 138 regional offices of EPFO. Any stakeholders can simply file grievance or seek guidance on any queries relating to services provided by EPFO, by putting a WhatsApp message on the helpline number of the concerned regional office where the PF account is maintained," the Ministry of Labour said.