 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

EPFO implements Supreme Court order, gives option for higher pension to eligible subscribers

PTI
Dec 31, 2022 / 01:25 PM IST

The apex court in its order gave four more months to eligible subscribers to opt for higher pension under EPS-95.

The Supreme Court of India. (File image)

Retirement fund body EPFO has asked its field offices to provide an option for higher pension to eligible subscribers in accordance with the Supreme Court order on November 4, 2022.

According to the Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) circular on December 29, 2022 the central government has directed to implement the directions in the Supreme Court order.

The field offices have been directed to implement "the directions contained in para 44 (ix) of the Supreme Court judgement on November 4, 2022" within stipulated timeline and to ensure adequate publicity of the decision taken by the EPFO to implement the said directions, the circular said.

Earlier in November 2022, the Supreme Court had upheld Employees Pension (Amendment) Scheme 2014.

The EPS amendment of August 22, 2014 had raised the pensionable salary cap to Rs 15,000 a month from Rs 6,500 a month, and allowed members along with their employers to contribute 8.33 per cent on their actual salaries (if it exceeded the cap) towards the EPS.

It gave all EPS members, as on September 1, 2014, six months to opt for the amended scheme.