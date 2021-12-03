MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Contest Alert:Last day to win Amazon vouchers worth Rs 5000. Take the MCPRO Quiz today to grab yours!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Employees skipping notice period may have to pay GST on final salary; check details

Experts suggested that employees should carefully read the offer letter while joining a company, as they would be required to complete the notice period as mentioned in it to avoid paying GST on the final salary.

Moneycontrol News
December 03, 2021 / 05:05 PM IST
Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Representative Image (Source: ShutterStock)

Employees who choose to skip their full notice period while quitting a job may have to pay goods and service tax (GST) on their final salary, a report said on December 3 citing a recent order issued by the Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR).

The AAR, while ruling in a case of Bharat Oman Refineries, said GST can be levied on certain recoveries made from the employee during the customary notice period, the Economic Times had reported on November 30.

The recoveries which are applicable for tax, as per the order, include notice pay, group insurance and telephone bill, the newspaper said.

Also Read | Personal Finance: Managing risk to reach your financial goals comfortably

According to the AAR ruling, the above recoveries are taxable as the company is "providing a service" to an employee, the report said.

Close

Related stories

Citing this ruling, experts who spoke to the Live Mint said the final salary drawn by an individual from a company will also be applicable for GST.

"The employer can charge 18 percent GST on the total recoveries accruing on the employee leaving the organisation without serving the notice period," the newspaper quoted SEBI registered tax and investment expert Jitendra Solanki as saying.

Solanki, however, explained that the employee is liable to pay the GST only when he has not served the notice period. When the notice period has been completed by the employee, it is the employer who will have to pay the GST on the recoveries made during this period, he was reported as saying.

Experts suggested that employees should carefully read the offer letter while joining a company, as they would be required to complete the notice period as mentioned in it to avoid paying GST on the final salary.

The offer letter usually mentions the notice period from one to three months.
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Authority of Advance Ruling (AAR) #GST #notice period #personal finance
first published: Dec 3, 2021 05:05 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

Simply Save | How should mutual fund investors handle stock market volatility

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.