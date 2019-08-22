App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Aug 22, 2019 04:01 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to invest 50% each in Sensex and Nifty

The Central Board of Trustees administers a contributory provident fund, pension scheme and an insurance scheme for the workforce engaged in the organised sector

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The Central Board of Trustees allowed Employees' Provident Fund Organisation to invest its funds in to Sensex and Nifty ETFs in equal proportion.

"In the 225th Meeting of Central Board of Trustees held on August 21, the Board approved the proposal of equal allocation of funds in Sensex and Nifty by EPFO," a cirlular said.

The exchange further said the Board has agreed to evenly divide the fund allocation between Nifty and Sensex ETFs, i.e. in the ratio of 50:50.

Originally, the Board had approved 100 percent investments in Nifty. The same was later changed to 25 percent investment in Sensex and 75 percent in Nifty by EPFO.

The EPFO started its investment in equities in 2015 and increased allocation from 5 percent of its incremental inflows in 2015 to 15 percent in 2018. The balance funds get invested in government securities, bank fixed deposits and private sector bonds.

First Published on Aug 22, 2019 12:52 pm

tags #EPFO #Market news

