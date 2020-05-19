App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : May 19, 2020 10:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Employees' PF contribution can go higher than 10%, not of employers: Labour ministry

The ministry on Monday notified lower rates of provident fund contribution at 10 percent, increasing the in-hand salary of 4.3 crore provident fund subscribers.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative image
Representative image

The labour ministry on Tuesday said employees can contribute more than the newly set limit of 10 percent of basic wages to their provident fund (PF) for the next three months, but employers don't need to match the higher contributions. In a statement, the ministry said, "Under the EPF Scheme, 1952, any member has the option to contribute at a rate higher than statutory rate (10 percent) and employer can restrict his contributions 10 percent in respect of such employee." Employer contributions to the social security scheme run by the EPFO shall be 10 percent of the wages of May, June and July due in June, July and August, respectively, the statement explained.

The ministry on Monday notified lower rates of provident fund contribution at 10 percent, increasing the in-hand salary of 4.3 crore provident fund subscribers.

Last week, Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the reduction of statutory provident fund contribution by both employers and employees for the next three months to 10 percent of basic wages from 12 percent.

Close

The reduction of rate of contribution is not applicable to establishments like Central and State Public Sector enterprises or any other establishment owned or controlled by or under control of the Central Government or State Government.

related news

These establishments shall continue to contribute 12 percent of basic pay and dearness allowances (DA).

EPF contributions are paid as proportion of basic wages which include basic pay and DA.

As a result of reduction in statutory rate of contributions, the employee shall have a higher take home pay due to reduction in deduction from his pay on account of EPF contributions and employer shall also have his liability reduced by 2 percent of basic wages of his employees.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy


Moneycontrol Virtual Summit presents 'The Future of Indian Industry', powered by Salesforce. Watch Now!

First Published on May 19, 2020 10:24 pm

tags #Business #Current Affairs #EPFO #India #Labour Ministry #Nirmala Sitharaman #PF News

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Canada, US agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel: PM Trudeau

Canada, US agree to 30-day extension of ban on non-essential travel: PM Trudeau

E-commerce players see strong demand for non-essential goods from red zones

E-commerce players see strong demand for non-essential goods from red zones

Starting June 1, Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC passenger trains daily

Starting June 1, Indian Railways to run 200 non-AC passenger trains daily

most popular

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Coronavirus pandemic | Confirmed COVID-19 cases in India cross 1-lakh mark; death toll at 3,163

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Empty middle seat? Depends on which country you are flying in

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Explained: Lost your job during COVID-19? Here's what to do

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.