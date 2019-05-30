Eight personal finance lessons from Game of Thrones

Gaurav Chopra

Even though the temperature outside is soaring and outsoaring each day, “Winter” has already come for Game of Thrones fans. The show was full of twists and turns. And, much like the show, our financial decision is a series of fortunate (and/or unfortunate) events that unfolds and, somehow, crafts the path that our lives take. There is a lot to learn from this show, especially for our financial wellbeing. Here are a few financial lessons from Game of Thrones characters that fit like a glove for our finances.

The Lannisters: Always pay your debts

Even the fierce queen, Cersei Lannister, borrowed money from the Iron Bank, so the odds are that people, who were not born into as much gold as her, might also need to do the same at some point in their life. Whenever you borrow money, whether as a personal loan or through a credit card, always remember to pay it back on time. Carrying out your repayments systematically will improve your credit score, which will subsequently establish your creditworthiness with financial institutions.

Daenerys Targaryen: Some eggs might actually be dragons

Daenerys Targaryen was not always a Khaleesi or Mother of Dragons or Breaker of Chains and so on. It was only when she got her dragons (which she had patiently waited to hatch), did she become powerful. A big financial lesson that can be learned here is that – an investment made today can give you bigger returns tomorrow if you put your “Fire and Blood” into it.

Robert Baratheon: Spend your riches wisely

Robert Baratheon died quite early on in the show. He was a spoilt king who lived like there was no tomorrow and gave little importance to planning or the future. It is because of this negligence from Baratheon’s side that viewers had to endure one Lannister after another on the Iron Throne. One must learn how to spend the money that they have today while keeping the future into consideration. Always have some money set aside before you go on partying into the night.

The Greyjoy motto: What is dead may never die

A lot of times we make the mistake of thinking that things that we kill (or close) will stop affecting us. This is, in fact, not true. If you feel that closing a credit account on which you have defaulted will miraculously make your credit score go higher, you haven’t been paying attention.

Arya Stark: Protect your face to protect your fate

We saw how Arya Stark used different faces for disguise. Do you know how many people steal other people’s identities to steal their money? Not everyone is lucky enough to catch the criminals. Thus, one must always be on a lookout for signs of identity theft. Checking your credit report frequently might help you save the day (and your money).

Margery Tyrell: Assets can be pivotal

Margery Tyrell was offered to be the queen twice. Once by marrying Joffrey and then marrying Tommen. Although her good looks, charm and manipulation had a lot to do with it, the fact that the Tyrells were quite loaded with money was the most crucial thing in those marriages. Similarly, if you collect assets in your life, they will eventually do all the work for you.

The Night King: Always be prepared for winter

Winterfell saw some really long winters, and the Starks survived 100 percent of them. When the Night King kept lurking right around the corner, everyone was prepping up for it. In the same way, financial emergencies can strike at any time. A viable solution for such a situation can be getting approved for a line of credit. This will ensure that your budget always has a backup at the time of adversities.

Jon Snow: Hidden details could change the game

It was revealed to us in the seventh season that Jon Snow was actually Aegon Targaryen, the rightful heir to the Iron Throne. This game-changing discovery revealed that, unlike what the viewers were made to believe for the past seven seasons, it was not Daenerys but her nephew was the true heir to the Iron throne. As it is rightly said, it is all in the details. It is important to know the details of your credit cards, mortgage and the kind of loan you are applying for. Could you be missing something like a hidden annual fee or foreclosure charges? Are you applying for fixed or recurring interest rate and interest charged on late payments etc? It is imperative that you thoroughly review all fine print to avoid any last-minute hidden unpleasant surprises.