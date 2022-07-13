Edelweiss NFO Review | Fund to focus on brands, market share leaders and gainers, innovators

Edelweiss MF has launched a focused equity fund, which is first equity fund by the fund house after a gap of around two years. It will be managed by Edelweiss MF Chief Investment Officer Trideep Bhattacharya and fund manager Abhishek Gupta.

The scheme

A focused equity scheme can at the most have investments in 30 stocks, as per categorisation guidelines laid out by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi). The Edelweiss Focused Equity Fund will invest in 25-30 stocks across three different investments themes – brands, market share leaders and gainers, and innovators.

What works

A focused fund ensures that the fund manager is backing his high-conviction ideas with sizeable allocation. The fund will look for ideas across sectors and market caps, and avoid any top-down sector calls.

“We will look for bottom-up stock ideas that fall within the three investment themes that we are looking to play. We feel these themes are most relevant given the current position of the Indian economy,” says Bhattacharya.

The rationale behind the fund’s brand focus is the rising per-capita income in India, which can lead to higher brand adoption among consumers.

Bhattacharya pointed out that there has been a significant amount of reforms in India, which has helped the organised sector gain market share at the expense of the unorganised sector. “We will look at both consistent market share gainers and those that are emerging gainers due to internal catalysts such as management change or new business strategy,” he said.

As part of its focus on innovators, the fund will look for enablers and adaptors. An example of an enabler would be an auto ancillary company providing components for electric vehicles, while an adaptor would be a quick second-mover that adapts the new technology. "The idea is to look for companies that stand to benefit from innovation, but don’t have to take the R&D and technology risk that the original innovator is faced with,” Bhattacharya said.

What doesn’t work

“We prefer focused strategies as the fund manager is required to only invest in a select number of stocks and typically such funds are not index-hugging. Over-diversification of a portfolio can kill the alpha (outperformance) of the portfolio,” said Probitus Wealth Founder Kavitha Menon.

She maintained that funds that have already built a track-record across different market cycles are more preferable.

A focused equity fund takes concentrated bets on stocks, where the fund manager has high-conviction. There can, however, be higher volatility if such bets do not turn out as expected.

Bhattacharya said the idea behind a focused fund is to look for stock ideas that can be potential outperformers and position the portfolio to maximise gains from such investment opportunities.

“There was a study done by Hendrik Bessembinder on US stock markets since 1926 and it showed that 4 percent of stocks have accounted for 100 percent of the gains. While Indian stock markets don’t have the same kind of history, but this holds true here as well. A focused fund is aimed at looking for ideas that can lead the gains in stock markets,” he said.

“There can be higher volatility in the short-term, but such a fund is suitable for investors with a long-term investment horizon.”

Moneycontrol’s take

While there is a limit on the number of stocks a focused fund can invest in, a well-diversified portfolio can still be built within the 30-stock limit.

It is preferable to look for funds that already have a track-record. If you want to consider Edelweiss Focused Equity Fund, wait for the fund to disclose its portfolio post-NFO and let it build its track-record over some time. The NFO closes on July 25.