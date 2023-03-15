 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss MF’s Bharat Bond ETF - April 2023 is maturing soon. What should investors do?

Maulik Madhu
Mar 15, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

Edelweiss MF has offered investors to merge with another tranche - April 2025, to benefit from high bond yields. If you don’t need the money soon, this is a good option.

Bharat Bond ETF and FOF 2023 is due for maturity on April 18, 2023.

India’s first target maturity fund (TMF)- Bharat Bond Exchange-Traded fund (ETF) – April 2023 by Edelweiss Mutual Fund is coming up for maturity soon. The fund house has given you an option to either withdraw your money or transfer to another existing Bharat Bond ETF - April 2025. The same options are also offered to the fund of funds (FOF) version of Bharat Bond 2023.

The fund house sent an investor communication to this effect on March 9, 2023.

TMF are debt funds with a defined maturity that provide predictable returns (to a certain degree) to those who remain invested until maturity.

