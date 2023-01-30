 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Edelweiss MF launches India’s first passive short-term index fund; Will it work?

Jan 30, 2023 / 10:56 AM IST

Edelweiss Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund will invest in a mix of government securities and state-development loans. In doing so, Edelweiss continues to expand its basket of passive debt funds to short-term categories too.

Edelweiss Asset Management has launched a new fund offer (NFO) for India's first open-ended passive short-duration index scheme. Called Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund, the scheme will invest in a diversified portfolio of Indian Government Bonds (IGBs) and State Development Loans (SDLs).

The NFO for Edelweiss CRISIL IBX 50:50 Gilt Plus SDL Short Duration Index Fund opened on January 27, 2023.

Edelweiss Mutual Fund is a leader in the passive debt fund category with the highest market share managing assets of over Rs 68,000 crore (as on December 31, 2022).

What’s on offer?