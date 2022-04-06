Edelweiss Housing Finance NCD Issue: Should you invest?

Edelweiss Housing Finance is issuing secured, redeemable, non-convertible debentures (NCDs) up to Rs 300 crore, which investors will be able to subscribe to starting April 6.

The allotment happens on a first-come-first-served basis. Investors will have the option to choose from 10 series of debentures spread across tenures of 24 to 120 months. The coupon offered ranges from 8.50 to 9.70 percent a year with monthly, annual and cumulative interest pay-out. In December 2021, Edelweiss Financial Services issued a tranche of NCDs at a minimum coupon which was marginally higher at 8.75% per annum.

They come with a face value of Rs 1,000 and you can invest a minimum of Rs 10,000. You can invest and hold only in dematerialised form, hence a demat account is necessary for this issue.

What’s good

Edelweiss Housing Finance Limited is part of the Edelweiss Group. It’s a non-deposit taking housing finance company focused on individual and corporate loans in locations including rural areas. Bulk of the loan book is taken up by home loans to individuals with a security against the property itself. This part constitutes roughly 60% of the loan book, with the rest around 35% coming from other types of loans including loan against property and roughly 5% comes from construction loans.

The company has pan-India presence and a good brand to rely on for future growth. They have managed to maintain their average medium term borrowing costs over the last 3-4 years in a range of 9%-9.5% per annum. It is also a well-capitalised entity as per regulatory requirements.

A portfolio of secured loans and focus on the retail segment also works well for the business, given that delinquencies can be limited. Nevertheless, the non-performing loan proportion has seen a sharp increase from 1.8% in FY19 to 3.5% in FY21.

For investors who are looking to add on some regular income through debt allocation, this issue offers a good interest rate at a time when bank fixed deposit rates are low. The spread-out maturities mean that you can choose the tenure that suits you. The bonds will be listed, which means you get the option of an early exit if you choose to or need to.

What’s not

The issue is rated AA- with negative outlook by CRISIL and operates in an industry and business environment which is still relatively uncertain. This adds to the risk of the issue.

The pandemic impacted business negatively and while some of it has revived, the levels are still much lower than pre-pandemic time.

According to the financial statements in the NCD prospectus, the balance sheet size of the company has shrunk close to 10 percent at the end of FY 21 as compared to FY 19. Some of this could be a direct result of the pandemic conditions and impact on economic growth. What is starker is the drop in profit after tax to in FY21 as compared to FY19, mostly on the back of higher costs.

Given that the financial health of the company appears to be in recovery mode, any adverse external shocks can impede further improvement.

The security offered to debenture holders is rights on loans and advances and other receivable, hence the quality of the loan book is critical. The uncertainties and risk in the current environment remain for now, it’s best to be mindful of how much you choose to allocate to this issue and for what tenure.

What should you do?

According to Prableen Bajpai, FinFix Research and Analytics Private Limited, “Investing large amounts in NCDs leaves little room for diversification within the debt allocation. Moreover, relying on credit ratings which are not always very robust can be tricky. Lastly, interest income from NCDs is not as tax efficient in the long run as a good quality debt fund, which is the preference for maintaining a long-term debt allocation keeping in mind all the risks involved.”

From your overall fixed income allocation, a small 5%-10% allocation for this may suffice, provided you understand the risks, else best to give it a miss.

There are no guaranteed pay-outs in NCD issues and you have to decide based on your assessment of the company’s ability to fulfill its financial obligations. In this case, the AA-/negative outlook rating is not the best. Despite the noise around a revival in the housing sector, inherent business risks and overall operational environment are not the most favourable at the moment.





