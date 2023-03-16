ED conducts searches on Franklin Templeton's Roopa Kudva, Vivek Kudva and others

The agency is looking to gather evidence as part of its investigation against the company and its promoters under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is searching the residence of individuals linked to Franklin Templeton Asset Management (India) Pvt Ltd.

The investigating agency is conducting searches on the premises of Vivek Kudva, former head of Asia-Pacific (APAC) distribution and his wife Roopa Kudva. Roopa heads Omidyar Network, India. The agency is also conducting searches at the residence of Santosh Kamath, Chief Investing Officer-Fixed Income at Franklin Templeton Mutual Fund.

The raids are being conducted in connection to these officials withdrawing their personal money from some of the six debt schemes that Franklin Templeton India wound up, suddenly, in April 2020. While the capital market regulator, Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) pronounced its verdict on the fund house and the officials (including Kudva, Kamath and others) for lapses in fund management that led to the unceremonious and sudden winding up and locking away investors' money, the ED is said to be conducting the raids in connection with senior officials withdrawing their personal money from these schemes, before the winding-up announcement was made public.

Kudva retired on July 28, 2022, after 16 years at the firm.

The agency is also said to be looking to gather evidence as part of its investigation against the company and its promoters under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), as per media report.

“We continue to cooperate with all regulatory and statutory authorities and provide all data and information required by them. Franklin Templeton places great emphasis on compliance with regulations, and we have appropriate policies in place, consistent with Indian regulations and global best practices,” said Franklin Templeton Asset Management’s spokesperson.

In April 2020, Franklin Templeton shocked investors and the MF industry alike, by winding up six of its debt schemes. It froze redemptions and said it will sell the underlying securities and return the money to investors.

The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) in an investigation found that Vivek Kudva, who was head of Europe, the Middle East and Africa (EMEA) at that point, and his wife Roopa Kudva had withdrawn Rs 30.70 crore from the six debt funds, days before they were wound up in April 2020.

SEBI also found the fund house, its trustee company, and eight other senior fund house officials, guilty of mismanagement of debt funds, in a series of detailed orders in August 2021. Kudva’s and his wife’s conduct was part of SEBI’s investigation.

The regulator had imposed a penalty of Rs 5 crore on Franklin Templeton for “several irregularities” in the running of its six debt schemes. Also, the fund house was asked to disgorge Rs 451 crore (Rs 512 crore after interest) it collected as investment management and advisory fees between June 2018 and April 2020.

SEBI had also restricted the heads of the asset manager Vivek Kudva and Roopa Kudva from accessing the securities market and from buying, selling or otherwise dealing in securities, directly or indirectly, or being associated with the securities market in any manner, whatsoever, for a period of one year.

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) later stayed the SEBI order banning Kudvas from accessing the capital markets.

Franklin Templeton MF also contested the orders at SAT. The FT India case is currently being heard at the SAT.

In reference to the six schemes under winding up, as of March 16, 2023, these schemes have already distributed Rs 26,931.27 crore to unitholders, amounting to 106.81% of the aggregate reported AUM value as of April 23, 2020, across the six schemes.

The total amount disbursed so far ranges between 99.32% and 112.46% of the respective reported AUM values of the six funds as of April 23, 2020.

At the time of each distribution, the Net Asset Value of each of the schemes was higher than it was on April 23, 2020. Further, five of the six funds have returned over 100% of the AUM at the time of the winding up decision on April 23, 2020. 4 out of 6 schemes have liquidated all performing securities and there is only one issuer with three performing securities remaining to be liquidated in the other two schemes.