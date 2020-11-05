Earnings recovery critical for market momentum to sustain: SBI MF

Easy liquidity conditions have kept markets buoyant despite the Covid-19-led growth shock caused to the economy. However, the numbers reported so far by India Inc. for the September quarter, indicate that corporate earnings are improving. In an interaction with Jash Kriplani of Moneycontrol, Sohini Andani, fund manager, SBI Mutual Fund (SBI MF) says that earnings recovery needs to continue to sustain the momentum in the stock markets. She says active stock picking is likely to do better than passively-managed strategies, as growth in the economy gradually comes back. Excerpts.

What is your reading of the banking sector? How do you see the quality of loan books shaping up in light of the COVID-19 pandemic?

The banking sector was recovering quite well from the asset quality issues, especially on the corporate lending side, before the pandemic shock brought new challenges. Now, challenges have surfaced on the retail and SME (small and medium enterprises) sides. We would know the full impact on asset quality only after a couple of quarters, once the moratoriums are completely lifted. Most banks have created adequate provisions against the potential risks to asset quality and have also raised capital as a buffer to deal with any shocks. So, we do not expect big negative surprises for well-run banks and non-bank financial companies (NBFCs).

Where do you see opportunities within the banking segment?

The sector has seen a consolidation as well as shift in market share in favour of well-run banks and NBFCs. This is likely to continue as their access to growth capital would be much better vis-à-vis entities that did not manage risk well. So, opportunities here are likely to be more stock specific.

Do you see a disconnect between the current market valuation and economic outlook? What is your outlook for the markets?

Market valuations have moved up during the last six months and are above the long-term average currently. At this juncture, two things are very important to ponder: one, whether the growth momentum continues to improve consistently, both globally and in India; and second, how the equity market flows behave. While valuations have little room to move up, earnings recovery is very critical for the market momentum to sustain from hereon. Also, easy liquidity conditions have led to positive flows into equity markets and it is evident that flows need to continue so that markets are supported. If earnings recovery continues (so far the second quarter earnings have been better than expected), then flows are likely to remain positive.

How are mid-caps placed at this juncture?

While mid-cap stocks have rallied over 30 per cent from their bottom in March 2020, on a three-year basis, the mid-cap indices have not delivered any returns. The segment has seen a good consolidation during this period after seeing a sharp rally in the preceding three years. The returns from hereon would depend upon earnings recovery, as the valuations have now adjusted. If economic growth gradually comes back, we would see the earnings momentum return and mid-cap stocks give consistent returns from these levels.

Which sectors you are positive on, and segments where you are negative?

The answer to this would depend upon the economy returning to a normal growth trajectory, overcoming the issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. We think this would happen sooner, rather than later. This makes us more positive on sectors that would benefit from the recovery cycle, i.e. financials, industrials, materials and real estate, as against sectors where a strong growth outlook is already priced in to quite an extent.

How do you see the active versus passive management debate play out?

The rally in the market has been quite concentrated in a few stocks so far, as the broader set of companies were passing through tough economic conditions. As we come out of the lockdown and the performance starts to recover, market returns are likely to be more broad-based and active stock picking would yield higher returns versus the benchmark (passive) returns.