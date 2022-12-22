 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Dynamic bond funds: Should you invest as interest rates are set to turn?

Nikhil Walavalkar
Dec 22, 2022 / 11:09 AM IST

Dynamic bond fund schemes can be considered by investors who may not have a view on interest rates and are comfortable entrusting their money to fund managers.

Debt fund investors are in a dilemma. Yields on short- and long-duration funds are attractive, and so are yields of liquid funds. If rates were to go down, long-duration funds can do better, but it’s not clear when this will happen.

These factors make it difficult for debt fund investors to choose a debt segment they should bet on and when they should move from one to another. Should fund managers decide these matters? It is possible with dynamic bond funds.

What is on offer?

Dynamic bond funds are debt schemes of mutual funds that allow fund managers to invest in bonds, depending on their view on interest rates. The fund manager decides the portfolio duration.

If the fund manager anticipates that interest rates will rise, he can choose to remain invested in a relatively shorter maturity paper. If interest rates are expected to decline, the choice may be longer-maturity paper.

As the rate cycle progresses, fund managers change the portfolio composition. No wonder some fund houses call such plans all-season debt funds.