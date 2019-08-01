App
Last Updated : Aug 01, 2019 09:06 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

DSP MF takes 50% haircut on CCD group company debt; NAV of Credit Risk Fund hit by 1.3%

“The exposure is secured by a pledge on the listed shares of CDEL and a land parcel,” the fund house said.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
 
 
DSP Mutual Fund has marked down by half, the value of its investment in non-convertible debentures (NCDs) of Coffee Day Natural Resources Pvt (CDNRPL),  a company that is owned by the late VG Siddhartha, promoter of Coffee Day Enterprises (CDEL).

In a communication to distributors, DSP Mutual Fund said DSP Credit Risk Fund has an exposure to the secured NCDs issued by CDNRPL of face value Rs 69 crore as on July 29.

“The exposure is secured by a pledge on the listed shares of CDEL and a land parcel,” the fund house said.

“Recent developments have contributed to significant diminution to the value of cover. CDNRPL has asked for two weeks to come back with a concrete plan regarding the exposure. While we await the CDNRPL plan, erosion in value of cover merits to revisit the scheme’s exposure in CDNRPL. Hence, we have taken a 50 percent haircut on our exposure,” the fund house added.

The fund house said the haircut will result in a negative 1.3 percent impact on the scheme. Overall, mutual funds' exposure to CDEL is close to Rs 200 crore, including debt and equity, according to data compiled from Morningstar India.

First Published on Jul 31, 2019 03:17 pm

tags #Business #Cafe Coffee Day #MFnews

