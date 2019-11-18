Double Your Income series: Temperament is key to success in investing

Sometime in 2018, just as I was finishing a very interesting book, I read an article about a certain Sylvia Bloom.

A legal secretary by profession, Sylvia Bloom worked for the same law firm for 67 years until her retirement at 96. Yes, 67 long years! How about that for professional loyalty and longevity?

Frugality was another of her strong suits. Nothing exemplified this better than the day when the twin towers crashed a few blocks away from her office on 9/11. She took a city bus - not a taxi - home.

Given these traits, it was very clear that she will end up with enough money to lead a comfortable life. However, little did someone know that she became a millionaire many times over.

When she died in 2016, she ended up donating a whopping US$ 6.24 million i.e. Rs 44 crores to a New York city based philanthropy. This was the largest gift from an individual in the charity's 125-year history.

That's no small amount by any stretch of imagination. Especially for someone with her modest background.

What was her big secret?

Well, she not only saved as much as she could but also invested the money in stocks and let it compound for a very long period.

That's it. That was her big secret.

The book that I read – When Genius Failed - revolves around a group of people with a totally opposite attitude compared to Sylvia Bloom.

This group's strong suit wasn't frugality. It was the impeccable credentials of the people in it. There were finance veterans, PhDs, and even two Nobel Prize winners on it.

Given this background, it was hard to believe the group could fail at anything much less a financial venture.

However, this is precisely what happened.

A hedge fund started by this elite group not only failed but came very close to sending the entire financial system into disarray.

Due to huge losses on its investments, their fund – Long Term Capital Management – had to be bailed out by the Federal Reserve and was eventually shut down.

To be honest, I can't think of any other field where Sylvia Blooms of the world end up outperforming PhDs and Nobel laureates by such a wide margin.

It is impossible that Sylvia Bloom can design a car better than a PhD designer or write an algorithm better than the best programmer.

But this happens all the time in the world of investing. Average people keep turning the tables on their more illustrious counterparts.

These two stories reinforced a very important lesson for me.

In investing, what you know does matter.

But what matters even more is how you behave.

In fact, I will go to the extent of saying that the way you behave is the single most important determinant of your long-term success.

It is the most important thing.

Warren Buffett calls it temperament. He rates it as probably the most essential ingredient for investing success.

Sylvia Bloom had the right temperament.

The way she behaved is the reason she ended up with a significant net worth despite her extremely modest background.

And the way the high fliers mentioned in the book behaved, is the very reason why their fund collapsed, despite their stellar background.

In our journey together at Double Income, my number one priority would be to ensure that my own behavior is in line with Sylvia Bloom's and not like the reckless hedge fund guys.

I will try to practice as much patience as possible. I will recommend you set aside a small part of your savings year after year and I will see to it that I don't take risks which could derail your wealth compounding process in a big way.

In a nutshell, I will try to have just the right temperament needed to accomplish our mission of doubling your income.

Trust me, it is this element of investing that will play the most important role in making or breaking our Double Income dream.

I believe, it is the most potent weapon in this quest.

So, if you are on board with me on this exciting money-making idea, watch this space for more on Double income.