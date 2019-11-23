App
Last Updated : Nov 23, 2019 04:16 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Double Your Income | Definite rule to buy and sell stocks will help a long way

As part of Moneycontrol’s Double Your Income series, Rahul Shah, Co-head of Research at Equitymaster discusses how investors can incorporate a bit of everything and double their income.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Many investors are often not sure on whether they should look at equities or other asset classes to multiply their income. While some believe that one needs a set of certain skills to make meaningful returns in the stock market, there are a few who wish to know how they should create a system for investing.

If you are one of these investors, worry not. As part of Moneycontrol’s Double Your Income series, Rahul Shah, Co-head of Research at Equitymaster discusses how investors can incorporate a bit of everything and double their income.

Watch this special video for more.

First Published on Nov 23, 2019 04:16 pm

