Double Your Income | Definite rule to buy and sell stocks will help a long way

As part of Moneycontrol’s Double Your Income series, Rahul Shah, Co-head of Research at Equitymaster discusses how investors can incorporate a bit of everything and double their income.
Many investors are often not sure on whether they should look at equities or other asset classes to multiply their income. While some believe that one needs a set of certain skills to make meaningful returns in the stock market, there are a few who wish to know how they should create a system for investing.
If you are one of these investors, worry not. As part of Moneycontrol’s Double Your Income series, Rahul Shah, Co-head of Research at Equitymaster discusses how investors can incorporate a bit of everything and double their income.Watch this special video for more.Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.