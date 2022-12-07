 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Double-digit growth in life insurance sector to continue, new proposals to boost business: Milliman India

Moneycontrol PF Team
Dec 07, 2022 / 10:43 AM IST

The regulatory changes proposed by IRDAI will give a further boost to growth and also improve penetration, says actuarial firm Milliman India has said

India’s life insurance sector is on track to achieve double-digit growth in the medium to long term and the regulator’s recent draft regulations would aid this acceleration, international actuarial and consulting firm Milliman India has said.

Growth momentum to continue

On November 24, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) announced a slew of proposals to boost growth and increase insurance penetration.

The government has proposed amendments to the Insurance Act, 1938, with provisions for composite licences to insurance companies for selling life, general and health products. It has invited comments from all stakeholders by December 15.

“The growth trajectory will not slow down. We are positive on all these moves. The Indian market continues to be under-penetrated. The life insurance sector has been posting double-digit growth in new business premiums over the last few years and this is set continue with the IRDAI’s enabling regulations,” said Phillip Jackson, Principal and Consulting Actuary, Milliman India.

The life insurance industry posted a year-on-year growth of close to 38 percent in new business premium for the quarter ended September 2022. Individual, regular premiums grew 19 percent during the period.