Don’t leave your savings bank account unused! Here's why

Interest paid on the balance in the savings bank account is taxable in the hands of the bank account holder. However, there is a way to reduce the tax impact. Section 80 TTA provides for a deduction of upto Rs 10,000 for aggregate of interest earned by you on all the savings bank account whether with a bank or a post office. Ensure that you report your interest income on savings account while filing your income tax returns and pay tax on it, if it exceeds the threshold. Savings bank account if used wisely can open doors to financial freedom for you.