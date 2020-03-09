Don’t expect equity-like returns from balanced advantage funds

Vidya Bala

Balanced advantage/dynamic asset allocation funds have witnessed increased investor interest. They are considered as a single-fund option for dynamically shifting between equity and debt, based on market valuation metrics that are internally defined by each AMC (asset management company). This segment saw a healthy 10 per cent growth in AUM (assets under management) for the 12 months ended January 2020. But is this category doing its job of dynamic allocation and generating returns?

Before SEBI’s categorization exercise

Before getting into the details, let us understand the categories that existed before SEBI’s classification came into force in June 2018. Balanced advantage funds were very few in number. Edelweiss Absolute Returns and ICICI Pru Balanced Advantage were among the few funds that sought to contain downsides and adequately capture rallies by using derivatives to partly hedge the open equity positions and investing the rest in debt.

Dynamic asset allocation funds, on the other hand, sought to dynamically shift between equity and debt – with zero to 100 exposure to either asset. For example, Invesco India Dynamic Equity shifted its equity allocation from 84 per cent in early 2017 to 65 per cent in end 2017. The scheme managed this by moving to money market instruments and not using derivatives. Funds such as SBI Dynamic Asset Allocation too had a similar strategy. The idea was to take asset allocation calls based on internally defined valuation metrics. Others such as DSP Dynamic Asset Allocation (earlier a Fund of Fund), in fact, did not shy away from taking high debt exposure.

The differentiation at that point between balanced advantage and dynamic asset allocation was that the former would contain downsides better by hedging with derivatives. The call on how much to hedge would be based on asset allocation models, with a mix of momentum and fundamentals thrown in. These funds were meant to be equity-oriented and maintained the minimum equity exposure required to be classified as equity schemes.

Dynamic asset allocation, on the other hand, was meant to take asset allocation calls to capture equity upsides, and contain downsides by switching to debt.

After the category re-classification

After SEBI’s announcement of categories in late 2017, both these classes of funds – Balanced Advantage and Dynamic Asset Allocation – were bundled into one. Some pure equity and some hybrid schemes switched to this new category and other AMCs also launched new funds under this category.

Now, this clubbing led to three distinct styles of investing within the same category.

-One, dynamic asset allocation funds such as Invesco, DSP and SBI started hedging their portfolios like how balanced advantage funds did.

-Some of the pure breed funds such as Franklin India Dynamic Asset Allocation FoF continued to remain their original dynamic selves – switching deftly between equity and low duration debt.

-Funds such as Aditya Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage did not show much differentiation from a hybrid aggressive fund and had higher allocation to equity and little to no hedging compared to that of peers. Then there is the largest in this category, HDFC Balanced Advantage (that came about after HDFC Prudence and HDFC Growth merged), which continues to have far higher equity exposure than the others. Both the Birla and HDFC funds do not appear to be hedging nor too dynamically managing equity and debt. But, it is worthwhile noting that the SEBI categorization does not talk of how dynamically equity and debt should be managed or hedged.

The varying strategies within this category have resulted in the following broad issues.

-One, funds may not be taking significant equity/debt calls and may always simply remain with a tilt towards equity. Funds such as HDFC Balanced Advantage or Birla Sun Life Balanced Advantage are examples. This also means that without a hedge, like peers have, the risk profile of these funds will increase.

-Two, several funds appear to be forcing themselves to remain hedged like some peers, thus losing out on opportunities to invest in equities, contrary to what dynamic funds need to be doing. For example, in August or September 2018, when the Sensex saw a steep correction, dynamic asset allocation funds seemed to have well over 60 per cent in equities, only to hedge them with derivatives. As a result, such fall opportunities weren’t used to increase net equities. While it is early days to say whether this is a trend, dynamic funds may merely be options to contain downsides than capture upside opportunities.

-Funds appear more fixated about keeping their overall equity (hedged and unhedged) exposure over 65 per cent to qualify as an equity fund than carry out the real intent of a dynamic fund – which is to shift between equity and debt swiftly.

Amidst all this, there is also another category called ‘equity savings’ that uses derivatives to hedge a part of its equity portfolio. A question also arises on how well funds can convey their objective between this category and the balanced advantage/dynamic asset allocation, which also uses derivatives. Equity savings schemes, too, are built to contain downsides. As far as our observation goes, they are less volatile than the dynamic asset allocation category.

The challenge for investors

Now, what is the problem for investors with this category? Unless well-researched, it may be hard for investors to pick a fund that is aligned to their objectives. For example, an investor who picks a HDFC or Birla fund from this category thinking that it will contain downsides, may realize that these funds have far higher volatility than peers. Similarly, those who expect equity-like returns may be disappointed as the hedging caps returns in many other funds in this category. For example, when one-year returns were rolled for three years, this category beat the hybrid aggressive category only 40 per cent of the times. Similarly, equity savings funds did a better job of containing downside than the dynamic allocation category.