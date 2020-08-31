Do you have an inactive PPF account? Here is how you can revive it

Public Provident Fund (PPF) is a savings-cum-tax-saving instrument in India. PPF aims to mobilise small savings by offering an investment with reasonable returns combined with income tax benefits. PPF is guaranteed by the central government.

PPF is one of the most popular investments that is used for creating long-term savings. To keep the account active, depositors are required to make a deposit of minimum Rs 500 in a financial year and it comes with a tenure of 15 years. The account will become inactive if the depositor fails to make deposits.

As PPF is a central government scheme, it offers guaranteed return which is higher than the return on other low-risk products. Rs 1.50 lakh can be invested in a financial year by investors in a PPF and under Section 80C of the Income Tax Act 1961, can get an income tax deduction.

PPF account holders can earn interest even if the account becomes inactive after the account holder fails to make the yearly deposit. But, they will not be able to avail of other benefits like a loan through their PPF account.

Here are the steps to revive your inactive PPF account:

For the revival of the inactive PPF account, a written application to be sent to the place that could either be the bank or the post office branch by all account holders where the account was opened. The application for account revival has to be made any time during the 15-year period of the account. A cheque needs to be submitted for this to the branch along with the written application.

Depositors will have to make a minimum deposit along with the penalty for nonpayments to revive the inactive PPF account. Account holders are required to deposit a minimum of Rs 500 for each financial year of the period when the account was inactive. This will also include a penalty of Rs 50 for each financial year in which the account was inactive.

The bank or the post office will scrutinise the application to find out if the PPF account is within its tenure of 15-year period or has elapsed after submitting the written application. If the account is within the tenure, the PPF account will get reinstated on successful verification.

The account will no longer be revived, if the tenure of 15 years has elapsed, and the account holder can get hold of his/her account’s maturity proceeds by paying the penalty, which is Rs 50 for each financial year the account was inactive.