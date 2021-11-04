MARKET NEWS

Diwali 2021 money lessons| Why Swarup Mohanty regrets not having started investing early in his life

“One of my biggest financial regrets in my life is that I did not start investing early. I was 26 when I made my first investment. Even that it is late. Start investing as early as you can in life,” he says.

Ira Puranik
November 04, 2021 / 12:23 PM IST

This Diwali, Swarup Mohanty Chief Executive Officer, Mirae Asset Investment Managers has one message for the millennials. “One of my biggest financial regrets in my life is that I did not start investing early. I was 26 when I made my first investment. Even that it is late. Start investing as early as you can in life,” he says.

Mohanty has some well-grounded advice for - and personally-rooted experiences to share with- the millennials and the younger generation. Read on to know more

The world is bent on fooling us, why should we fool ourselves, too?

Do you really have that expensive mobile phone or is it something you desperately want? Mohanty reminds us that the two (needs and wants) aren’t exactly the same.

“Life is divided into two parts- one is what we need, and the other is what we want! The issue is that while the needs part looks extremely unappealing and mundane, the wants part is just as mouth-wateringly tempting and lucrative. So, we often compromise on our needs in order to cater to our wants, which is a financial disaster. In reality, your needs should be taken care of first and foremost.”

Close

Covid-19 has taught us many money lessons and made the distinction between our wants and needs extremely clear. No longer is there a grey area when it comes to identifying our needs and wants, the line now is starkly black and white. We’ve faced the pandemic feeding off our necessities, and per Mohanty, if we still haven't been able to recognize the difference, “we are only fooling ourselves”.

And honestly, the “world is already trying to fool us every day”. Let’s face it; your choicest dresses and sneaker collection did not help you weather through these tough times, but your emergency fund and savings most certainly did! So you now know where your loyalties lie!

The importance of Goal-based investing

“The only important thing you should know while investing is the answer to the WHY i.e. the goal or purpose of your investing. Everyone can have a fantastic, individualistic journey provided you stay consistent and informed.”

Also, read | How to make a sound financial plan that can help you reach all your goals

Accentuating the need to stay rooted and persistent in your financial goals, Mohanty underlined the need to invest in what you understand and believe in. “Invest in things which you understand, and that is our investing journey can be comfortable. When you look at Warren Buffet's investment journey, his lack of understanding of the technology space, which he has clearly proclaimed, did not hinder his wealth creation journey in any manner. Similarly, I do not understand crypto as an asset class, neither are my goals aligned with it. But that does not, in any way, stop me from achieving my financial goals.”

What’s needed is not to invest in every asset class under the sun, but in specific categories that complement your wealth generation process. But if a certain asset does catch your fancy, do take the trouble of reading up and educating yourself about the pros, cons, and fundamentals of it. If you feel confident about jumping in straight into the market, thanks to your analysis, do so by all means! However, if you are reliant on external support and information to make your investment decisions, perhaps taking the mutual fund route is the better, easier way!

“You define your own journey with the market. And forget about timing the market, what individuals need to focus on is actually asset allocation and above all, the successful execution of your financial plans, which demands a lot of control. That is the most difficult part. So, I would recommend an immense focus on that!” he signs off!
Tags: #Business #Diwali 2021 #financial planning #India #investing #Mirae Asset #personal budget #personal finance #personal finance goals
first published: Nov 4, 2021 10:38 am

