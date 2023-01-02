 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Direct plans of mutual funds turn 10. What worked and what didn’t

Abhinav Kaul
Jan 02, 2023 / 09:10 AM IST

While direct plans gave a low-cost option to invest in mutual funds, they can also backfire if you are the sort who need advice and handholding, especially in volatile markets. The ticket is cheaper, but if you board the wrong train, it can leads you far from your goal.

Direct plans of mutual fund schemes turned 10 on January 1, 2013. Hailed as one of the biggest reforms in the Rs 40 trillion Indian Mutual Fund (MF) industry, direct plans were aimed at reducing costs for investors when it comes to investing in MFs.

When introducing direct plans in 2013,capital market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) had rightly said that if an investor wants to invest directly with the fund house, and doesn’t want to avail of a distributor’s services, she shouldn’t pay distributor fees.

That gave birth to the direct plan; an identical plan of a mutual fund scheme, but without the distributor fees embedded.

Everything else about the scheme -- the investment cost other than distributor commission, portfolios, taxation status, risk profile--remained the same. SEBI mandated all schemes to launch a direct plan.

For those who wanted to go through a mutual fund distributor(MFD), the existing plan- rechristened a regular plan--continued.

Fast forward to 2022. As of April 30, Assets Under Management (AUM) routed through direct plans of MFs schemes stood at Rs 16.94 trillion, which was 45% of the total AUM. Of the direct plan AUM of MFs, participation by individuals — other than high net worth individuals, Hindu undivided families, and non-resident individuals — was 11.2%, as per SEBI.