Digital payments: Here are the 5 safety tips you can follow for safe, secure transactions

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed digital transactions and online payments.

The emergence of technology has made an enormous growth in various firms. Digital payments have also made a tremendous evolution particularly in COVID-19 pandemic times where it has accelerated as people across the country adopted payment methods such as UPI, credit/debit cards, mobile banking, etc. more and more.

As cybersecurity breaches are increasing day by day, these payment methods are very convenient and secure but it is best to exercise caution when you make online payments.

5 tips to make sure digital payment transactions are done in a safe and secure manner

-Avoid saving card details: Your debit/credit card information is not saved when you buy online. To avoid entering all the details from scratch in the future and enable quicker payments, we tend to save the details. After completing your online purchase, it is best to erase your card information to ensure it isn’t prone to the risk of being stolen.

-Use a private window for transactions: Avoid suspicious apps and websites and always rely on trusted official apps suggested in the app store is the most effective way to protect yourselves while making digital payments.

-Don’t share passwords: Passwords of your internet banking accounts should be extra strong, must never be shared with anyone, and need to be changed regularly to avoid falling prey to cyber-attacks. Anyone asking for details such as your passwords or ATM PIN, ensure that you inform your bank. One-time passwords (OTP) are a more secure way to complete your transactions.

-Avoid public computers/Wi-Fi networks: Avoid using public devices or Wi-Fi networks when making online transactions since they are more prone to cyber-attacks, theft, and other fraudulent activities. A high level of protection is offered by the trusted sites so it is also important to use only reputed, verified websites for online payment transactions.

In the App Store and Play Store, you can find many illegitimate apps. Many apps can be recognised through multiple negative reviews, a low number of downloads, and the lack of a ‘verified’ badge.