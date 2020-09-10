Digitisation of EPFO: How you can make provident fund transactions online with ease

Saraswathi Kasturirangan and Radhika Viswanathan

Social security in India for the salaried class is synonymous to a great extent with provident fund benefits. In addition to being perceived as a safe and tax-friendly investment, the common man continues to rely on the accumulations in the provident fund account to meet expenses relating to medical contingencies, wedding of a family member, acquiring property etc.

However, experience with the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) was not perceived positively by employees till recently. To elaborate, one had to submit any request – be it for withdrawal, transfer or loan – using designated forms and supported by specified documents. This was then perused by the concerned provident fund office and the claim accepted, rejected or sent back with comments. If a claim was rejected, the individual had to go through the whole process again. The fact that the entire process was manual resulted in time lag and called for additional effort along with added risk of loss of documents.

Thankfully, this is now a thing of the past, and a change for the better has been driven by significant digitisation at the EPFO. This journey of digitisation to enhance employee experience, provide transparency, reduce both time and effort in meeting compliance by employers and simplifying the process was started about a decade back. The speed with which applications have been processed in the time of this pandemic stands testimony to the advancements made by the EPFO and the ease of the process.

Let us see some of the specific aspects in the digital journey that are relevant from an individual’s perspective; knowledge and awareness of this will come in handy at the appropriate time.

Universal Account Number (UAN)

UAN is probably the most significant of all the changes brought about by the EPFO. As the name suggests, it is a unique identification number for a PF member irrespective of change in employer or employment location. This facilitates seamless transfer of balance / linking of accounts on change of employment, mapping with new employer, preferring claims for advances or withdrawal upon retirement etc. The UAN also acts as the user id for the member to login to the PF portal and access various services such as verifying the account balance etc. Introduction of UAN has done away with the requirement for a fresh registration on change of jobs and along with it the related time lags in contributions. It has also ensured that a member has access to all accounts (should he have more than one) under the same UAN.

SMS to track monthly remittances

Today, members can check if their employers have remitted the contributions deducted from their pay together with their share. This is possible by enabling the SMS option to the mobile number linked to their UAN. Through this, one can be assured of timely compliances by the employer and have the visibility to their PF account. Earlier, one had to wait to receive the PF slips which would be issued after the interest was credited at the end of the relevant financial year, and which would be issued about a year after the end of the financial year to know the status of their respective PF accounts.

Digital passbook

The next in the series of developments / digitisation is the facility to download one’s PF passbook. Using UAN, a member can check and download the passbooks to their account/(s) at any time of the year and know their balances including interest earned. This can be retained for record purposes and also help in prompt course correction should the member notice any discrepancy. Needless to say that this process can also be done electronically.

Online facilities provided by EPFO

Most of the employee interface can be handled through the online process. This includes transferring of balances necessitated due to change in employment, withdrawal or requests for advances, updating the KYC details, seeding the UAN with Aadhaar, PAN, bank account details etc. The UMANG app of the PF department is also highly popular and provides easy access to all of the EPFO’s online facilities.

Trust vis-à-vis EPFO

There are also employers who maintain their own private trusts for PF purposes. Traditionally, this was considered to be more beneficial to employees since Trusts were able to provide transparency of balances, faster settlement of dues and higher returns to employees. However, with the digitisation by EPFO, employers may find it difficult to keep pace with the level of services being provided by the EPFO. Employers may therefore want to validate their view on continuing with the PF trusts, keeping in mind employee experience, the challenges associated in making right investment decisions in a timely manner and the reduction in administrative charges being levied by the EPFO.

To sum up, investment in PF seems to be beneficial not only because of the attractive interest rates and the associated tax benefits, but also because of the enhanced transparency, efficiency and speed in the delivery of services by EPFO enabled through digitisation.

(Saraswathi Kasturirangan is Partner with Deloitte India. Radhika Viswanathan is Director with Deloitte Haskins and Sells LLP)