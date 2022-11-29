 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance

Despite markets at all-time highs, small-cap funds remain worthy

Nikhil Walavalkar
Nov 29, 2022 / 09:16 AM IST

Although small-cap equity funds have given decent three-year returns, keep in mind their high volatility and a faster-than-normal rise in corpus sizes.

Buzzing Stocks, Slideshow

The Nifty index hit a new peak on Monday, marking a strong start to the week. Many stocks saw new 52-week highs. However, the small-cap index is still hovering below its previous high. Many investors, especially retail investors, are invested in these stocks either directly or through mutual funds.

Investing in good quality small-cap stocks has rewarded many long-term investors in the past. After the frontline indices start moving northward, many expect small-cap stocks to follow suit. Many have started looking at them as long-term bets at relatively lower levels. Also, the new fund offer of Mahindra Manulife Small Cap Fund also opened on November 21.

Is it a good time to invest in small-caps?

Most investors look at small-cap stocks as high-return bets. But these are also very volatile, and to make money on these one need to buy relatively cheap and at a time the economy is expanding. Though economists may keep arguing about the actual rate, it seems certain that the Indian economy will post decent growth despite rising interest rates. Small-cap stocks with a strong underlying business and a healthy balance sheet may benefit from this broad-based recovery in the economy.

The stock market has seen a rally post the pandemic-induced lockdowns in India. Though stocks have corrected in the recent past, they are still far from being cheap. Investors need to look at them in the context of the relative valuations.

“Since 2011, on an average the Nifty Smallcap 250 Index PE (price-earnings multiple) quoted at 2.07 times that of the Nifty 50 Index. However, when PE ratio of the small-cap index went down to 0.7 times that of the large-cap index, the small-caps gave higher returns. Currently it quotes at 0.7 times,” says Yogesh Kalwani, head, investments, InCred Wealth, a Mumbai-based investment advisory firm.