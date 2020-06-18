App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Jun 18, 2020 09:57 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Deposits surge during lockdown, as India saves more and consumes less: SBI Research

Aversion to consumption could continue in lockdown 5

Preeti Kulkarni @preeti__kul

The growth in deposits across banks shows that Indians have turned extremely frugal during the nationwide lockdown, says a State Bank of India Economic Research report. After four phases of the nationwide lockdown, deposit transactions are on an upswing, indicating a lower appetite for consumption.

Sticking to safety and liquidity

The preference for savings and liquidity has been persistent through lockdowns one to four. Lockdown 1 (March 25-April 14) saw savings deposit transactions to the tune of nearly Rs 5 trillion, while term deposit amounted to Rs 1.76 trillion. Current account deposits fell by Rs 62,757 crore, as businesses presumably dipped into these funds to meet liquidity requirements.

Close

related news

Overall, bank deposit growth slid during lockdown 2, pointing to the cash needs of depositors. “There was a decline in such bank deposits, but term deposit accrual was very healthy. The increase in deposits is also attributable to Government spending picking up pace with the hike in (ways and means advances) WMA limits,” the SBI Research report, authored by its group chief economic adviser Soumya Kanti Ghosh, noted.

The downward trend was pronounced in lockdown 3 (May 4-17), as saving and current deposits, registered a sharp decline (see graphic). Term deposit transaction value, though, amounted to Rs 22,845 crore. “The situation became critical during Lockdown 3 when such deposit growth turned significantly negative, indicating people may have used the initial build-up to start spending as they realised that lockdown could be a recurring phenomenon,” the report noted. This, however, does not hint at any revival in consumer spending.

After the dip in the third phase of the lockdown, deposits saw a resurgence in lockdown 4 (May 18-31). “There has been an increase in deposits again, indicating that consumers are uncertain about spending and instead are saving much more in bank deposits. It is also possible that many households may have marginal propensity to consumption closer to zero because many types of spending are less available due to social distancing,” the report stated. Spends, barring on groceries, medicines and other essentials, have taken a hit as avenues for recreation, eating out and travelling, for instance, remain shut.

As India lives through lockdown 5, consumer savings will continue to surge, augmenting bank deposits, the report says.

First Published on Jun 18, 2020 09:57 am

tags #bank #deposits

