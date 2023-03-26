 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Debt taxation impact: Edelweiss, Mirae MFs open overseas funds for lump sum subscription

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 26, 2023 / 02:40 PM IST

Investors should look at their asset allocation, and if there’s a need to buy more international funds, only then should they invest. Taxation shouldn’t be the only reason to invest, experts say

Capital gains from debt funds and certain other categories of non-equity MFs are set to be taxed at a higher rate.

With a few days left to go before the new debt taxation rules kick in, Indian asset management companies (AMCs) have started to resume investments in their international funds.

Edelweiss Asset Management and Mirae Asset Investment Managers have announced they will be open for subscriptions in overseas funds and securities up to the amount permissible, without breaching the overseas investment limit.

The move by AMCs has come after the recent changes to the Finance Bill spelt doom for certain mutual fund (MF) categories.

Tax googly