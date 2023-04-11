 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Debt taxation impact: Axis Mutual Fund, ABSL MF withdraw NFOs

Moneycontrol PF Team
Apr 11, 2023 / 07:35 PM IST

The withdrawals of the schemes came as investor focus shifted to existing debt funds after the government introduced changes to the mutual fund taxation in the Finance Bill.

As per circulars on BSE StAR MF Platform, refunds for the schemes would soon be released to clients' bank accounts.

Asset management companies (AMCs) Axis Mutual Fund and Aditya Birla Sun Life Mutual Fund have called off their new fund offers (NFOs).

The NFO period for Axis S&P 500 ETF Fund of Fund was March 22 to April 5, while Aditya Birla Sun Life Crisil IBX SDL Sep 2028 Index Fund was open from March 27 to April 5.

