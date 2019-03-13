Dealing with financial security post a divorce!

BankBazaar.com

Yes, agreed divorce is a bad situation to be in! Life isn’t always fair and sometimes it so happens that one needs to break away from a bond made for life! Overwhelmed by the emotional aspect of such a situation one should not lose sight of the important question of financial security for the future, especially in a single income household!

Marriage is a partnership of equality but divorce may not be so anymore. The new provisions in the marriage and divorce laws tend to favour the wife over the husband when it comes to division of property. The government in order to provide relief to such women had introduced a bill called the Marriage Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2010 which has been cleared by the cabinet earlier this year bringing into effect many safeguards for women facing divorce. This landmark bill aims to provide the wife with adequate financial means to sustain her life even after the annulment of the marriage.

No waiting period for the wife to get her share in property:

As per the earlier provisions in the divorce laws in India there was a stipulated cooling off period of 6 months for which the husband and wife had to stay together before the divorce was granted. This sometimes worked against the woman involved as the husband might not actually provide for her needs during this period since technically the divorce was not in effect. The new bill provides for the “irretrievable breakdown of marriage" as a new ground for applying for divorce in which this period of 6 months for a possible reconciliation is not necessary. Thus the wife can now apply for division of property immediately after the decision to part ways has been taken by both the parties who are free to approach the court straightaway.

Wife gets half of all residential property in the name of husband:

This was one of the most debated and landmark clauses in the new bill which aims to help out women after divorce through financial safeguards. As per the new regulation the wife shall have 50% rights over all residential properties that are in the name of the husband at the time of the divorce being granted. This 50% percent right to property of the wife extends to all properties acquired by the husband before or after the marriage. This is a new addition to the division of property after divorce regulations as earlier the division was only applicable on property acquired by husband after the marriage. The bill however stipulates that such division shall be only done if the wife applies for the same and not without any appeal from her.

Wife gets three forth rights in joint residential property:

Today many couples opt for joint registration of the residential property they acquire after marriage. This is primarily done keeping in view financial contribution of the both the spouses, home loan availability and tax exemptions that can be availed in case of a residential property registered in the names of both husband and wife. However should a divorce happen subsequent to buying a jointly registered property the husband stands to lose a lot. The wife shall get the first 50% of the property which is in her name and then half of the husband’s 50% in the property which adds up to 75% of the entire property leaving a meagre 25% or one fourth for the husband. This particular clause has been viewed by many as purely pro women and anti men in its implications.

Rights of wife in other properties:

Apart from the major share that the wife gets in all kinds of residential properties owned by the husband or by both, she also has a right to other kinds of properties in the name of the husband. However the exact percentage of her share in such properties will have to be decided by the court as per each specific case. The guiding factor in deciding the share of the wife in all other properties remains the “living standard of the wife” which is left to the courts to decide.

Wife’s claim to alimony:

The statutes that cater for decision regarding payment of maintenance support to the financially weaker spouse (can be Wife or the Husband) in case of a divorce in India are Hindu Marriage Act, 1955, Special Marriage Act, Parsi Marriage Act,1936 and Indian Divorce Act. However in this case the wife gets alimony only if she has no or lesser earning as compared to the husband. The reverse is applicable for the husband who too can be awarded a maintenance amount in case his proven sources of income are minimal and less than that of the wife. Section 25 of the Indian Divorce Act categorically stipulates that such maintenance is provided to the wife irrespective of the ground of divorce as long as the financial need is proven in the court.

The amount of alimony that the wife is considered for is dependent on a number of factors:



Duration of marriage before divorce. In case the duration has been more than 10 years then the court can award lifelong alimony for the wife.



The age of the wife at the time of divorce. Younger women will get alimony for a shorter duration.



The difference in earnings from the husband. The greater the difference higher will be the alimony awarded to the wife.



The will get a higher alimony in case she is suffering from physical disability or prolonged disease.

The detailed calculation of the amount of alimony that a wife shall receive depends on the different personal laws applicable for the couple. However in any case the wife now has a better chance of securing her financial future in case of a divorce.









