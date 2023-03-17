 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
How to pay taxes on crypto gains if you are an NRI

Abhinav Kaul
Mar 17, 2023 / 10:59 AM IST

Taxation on crypto gains is based on the principle of the residence of the person and the source of income. Worldwide income of Indian residents is taxable in India. However, NRIs are subject to source-based taxation. Read on to find out what that means.

NRIs are subject to source-based taxation, meaning only amounts received or accrued from a source, or so deemed to accrue or arising in India, are subject to income-tax in India.

Non-resident Indians (NRIs) who have invested in crypto assets are likely to face hassles filing their income tax returns (ITR) this year, due to the ambiguity over certain taxation provisions.

The Finance Act, 2022 had introduced a new flat rate of 30 percent on income arising from transfer of Virtual Digital Assets (VDA) or crypto assets, with effect from assessment year 2023-24.

This means that every transaction of transfer/sale of VDAs on or after April 1, 2022 is covered under this new taxation regime.

The Indian taxation on crypto gains is based on the principle of the residence of the person and the source of income. Worldwide income of Indian residents is taxable in India.