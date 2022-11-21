 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Credit Card Review | Tata Neu-HDFC Bank credit card has offers galore for Tata loyalists

Hiral Thanawala
Nov 21, 2022 / 09:06 AM IST

The co-branded cards are aimed at fans of Tata brands, offering maximum benefits to users of the Tata Neu app for shopping.

In March 2022, the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) lifted the ban it had imposed on HDFC Bank from launching new credit cards. Since then, the bank is adding new cards to its portfolio. Recently, the Tata Group and the HDFC Bank teamed up to launch co-branded credit cards in two variants, Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank Credit Card and Tata Neu HDFC Bank Infinity Credit Card. The ‘plus’ variant is an entry-level card for new-to-credit (NTC) customers and the ‘infinity’ variant is the premium card with benefits across different categories.

Both cards offer good cashback/rewards while spending on Tata-partnered brands using the Tata Neu, the super-app launched by the conglomerate in April this year. Here is a review of these cards.

What does it offer?

Tata Neu Plus HDFC Bank and Tata Neu HDFC Bank Infinity cards offer 2 percent and 5 percent cashback, respectively, when used at Tata partner brands online and offline in the form of NeuCoins. You get an additional 5 percent cashback as NeuCoins on both variants of the card while shopping through the Tata Neu app. NeuCoins are the reward points that customers can earn and use with the Tata Neu app.

Some of these Tata partner brands are online pharmacy 1mg, grocer BigBasket, electronics store Croma, AirAsia, apparel and lifestyle outlet Tata CliQ, Indian Hotels (Taj, SeleQtions, Vivanta and others), retail fashion chain Westside, premium food delivery service Qmin, Tata Play, Tata Digital-backed fitness and wellness chain Cult.fit, and so on.

“The credit card is for digitally savvy customers who are looking for a rewarding experience on their shopping and lifestyle needs. These cards cater to shopping categories which range from groceries to electronics, travel, fashion and healthcare,” said an HDFC Bank spokesperson.