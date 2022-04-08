Crack the crypto investing code: The systematic way to invest in crypto assets

The lockdown in March 2020 paradoxically opened up the cryptocurrency market to a huge number of Indians.

Around two crore Indians invested in cryptos in 2021 even as prices touched all-time highs. Many youngsters and millennials jumped into the market in the hope of earning higher returns quickly. It is estimated that Indians hold around $5.3 billion in crypto assets, which is one of the highest in the world. Let's understand how Indians invest in cryptocurrencies.

Investment pattern of Indians in cryptos

The government imposing a levy on crypto gains was a blessing of sorts for investors who were glad to have at least some certainty around taxes and they can now understand the tax implications of crypto transactions and can conveniently file taxes on their crypto gains.

Cryptocurrency exchanges allow investing in cryptos through systematic investment plans or SIPs. You can invest small amounts of money daily, weekly or monthly in cryptos, similar to how one does in mutual funds. For instance, crypto exchanges allow you to invest a minimum of Rs 100 per SIP instalment in leading cryptocurrencies.

People who invested in cryptos in 2020 and most of 2021 invested lump-sum amounts. Investing in cryptos through SIPs on the other hand allows you to stagger your investment, thus reducing risks.

Moreover, SIPs eliminate impulsive decision-making and helps you benefit from averaging of costs, given that cryptos are highly volatile.

Many youngsters have started to invest their pocket money in cryptos for quick profits. They likely invested small amounts regularly even though cryptocurrency exchanges did not offer the SIP facility back then. However, it would be better that they adopt the SIP route as it protects them from big losses if cryptos were to crash suddenly. It is important to note that cryptocurrencies are highly volatile and still not fully regulated and therefore it would be advisable to fully understand the underlying technology related to the cryptocurrency as well as not to take any debts to invest in cryptos.

Taxation of lump sum and SIP investments in cryptocurrencies

The Finance Bill 2022 classifies cryptocurrencies as virtual digital assets (VDAs). Moreover, the finance minister introduced a 30 percent tax on the transfer of VDAs plus cess and surcharges in Union Budget 2022. Effective from April 1, it makes taxation on cryptocurrency transfers similar to winnings from horse racing and other speculative transactions.

The Union budget has not specified how cost would be ascertained for cryptocurrencies purchased through the SIP route. Moreover, it doesn't state if one should use first in, first out (FIFO) or last in, first out (LIFO) accounting method to determine which VDA was sold first.

Income tax rules do not allow the deduction of any expenses except the acquisition cost from the sale value of VDAs. The government has clarified that the infrastructure expenses incurred for mining the cryptocurrency shall not be treated as cost of acquisition. Moreover, losses from the transfer of VDAs cannot be set off against any other income or carried forward to offset in the following years. The government clarified that the losses from one asset class of crypto cannot be set off against another asset class.

Many investors prefer the SIP route when investing in mutual funds. For instance, according to Association of Mutual Funds in India data, Indian mutual funds had around 5.17 crore SIP accounts as of February 2022. Moreover, SIP inflows touched a record Rs 1.1 lakh crore in this financial year up to February. It shows that investors understand the multiple benefits of investing in equity funds through SIPs. You can avoid timing the stock market and use rupee cost averaging, which averages the purchase price of units over time.

Many people in India invest lump-sum amounts in cryptos. However, SIP investments in cryptos may rise as clarity emerges around its regulation.





