COVID-19: LIC’s portal allows you to submit insurance claims online

Khyati Dharamsi

In a move that could iron out all the delays and glitches in claims settlement and help avoid physical contact, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has initiated an online claims facility. You can register a claim through its portal.

Through the premier e-services facility rolled out in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the government-owned insurer would now offer many services online. Death claim registration, request for maturity and survival dues, annuity registration and existence certificate submission, policy revival after it lapses and NEFT mandates are made available online.

Supporting documents too need not be physically handed over to the LIC agent or the office branches. You can upload the requisite documents online.

Online submission

Earlier during the year, LIC – which caters to 30 crore policyholders – had launched a facility of emailing the claims documents to different branch email addresses for claim settlement. However, this was valid only until June 30, 2020. Now, you would have to register with the portal to submit documents and make claims online.

This facility would be especially useful for hundreds of policyholders, who are affected each year as their life insurance agents are terminated by the insurance company, and they have to handle claims on their own or seek help from a development officer or branch.

The number of policies orphaned each year can be assessed from the fact that about 1 lakh agents are terminated each year. The 21.94 lakh agents, who are in touch with the last-mile policyholder, have so far been involved in claim settlements. Yet the number of claims settled during a regular year are high. LIC settled 249.62 lakh maturity claims and 9.92 lakh death claims in 2018-19.

About 3.4 lakh policyholders have registered for premier online services of the insurer. The online facility serviced 9.11 lakh policies between 2016 and 2019 as per the company’s annual report.

Here are some frequently asked questions regarding the new claim settlement e-service:

What is the procedure to access the new service?

Step 1: Login to the website: www.licindia.in

Step 2: Select the option LIC Online Service Portal.

Step 3: Register if not done earlier.

Step 4: Select the type of claim or service you seek.

Step 5: Fill the requisite form and submit it with other supporting documents.

Which claims would be accepted under this service?

Death, survival benefit and maturity claims, revival of policies and annuity plan procedures, including existence certificate can be submitted online. Different forms need to be downloaded and filled as per instructions. You can even set up NEFT, NACH mandates. AADHAR seeding for policies too can be done through the online service.

Can I register claims for my parents, wife or children?

Separate registration is required for each individual as the policies enrolled would be displayed based on the name and other details. Children, who have tuned major would need separate registration too.

Do I get any proof of submission?

Upon registration for e-services, you would get an acknowledgement SMS and e-mail based on details mentioned in the registration form. Verification of the same would be done by the LIC zonal office within the next three days. A confirmation of acceptance would again be sent via email and SMS, after which you can intimate your claims or access the new services online.

What are the documents needed for registering a death claim?

For a death claim, the legal heir or nominee mentioned in the policy should submit the documents including:

- Claim Form 'A' in Form No.3783. (Print this, sign and scan)

- Death certificate.

- LIC Policy document (original).

- Deed of assignment (if any).

How many documents need to be uploaded?

Only a maximum of six documents can be sent through this facility. These documents can be:

Policy Bond first and last page

Wherever NEFT is not there, then NEFT Mandate form along with the cancelled cheque

PAN card and another Identity- and address proof.

Form number 3510 declaration regarding Non assignment (in case of loans or policy pledging)

What format should you use?

The scanned image should be preferably in .jpg or .jpeg format. However, images with the following formats can also be uploaded: .bmp, .png, gif, .tiff. The maximum image size should be 100 KB.

What if I face any problems in e-Services?

You can reach out to LIC’s 73 customer zone offices via the respective phone numbers and email addresses mentioned in the website. They would be able to assist between 8 am to 8 pm on weekdays and 10 am to 6 pm on working Saturdays.

What if I am comfortable with the agent for claims?

The existing channels to submit claims remain open and you can use them. However, if you wish to access contactless claims, then LIC offers this service.