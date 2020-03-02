App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinessPersonal Finance
Last Updated : Mar 02, 2020 09:28 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

COVID 19: Impact on equity investments may be temporary

Historically, the impact of such diseases has been transitory

Rajeev Thakkar

One of the occupational benefits/hazards of being an equity investment manager is that one is expected to have knowledge pertaining to many fields. Answers are expected from investment managers on interest rates, economic growth, politics, currency movements, demographics and so on.

These days, a hot button issue is the impact of Corona Virus/COVID 19 on equities.

At the time of writing this column, even medical professionals/health ministries of various countries are uncertain about the exact impact of the virus. The uncertainties are not minor.

Close

There would be a temptation to answer the question that investors have about the effect of the outbreak  with “I don’t know what will be the impact of the virus on the equity markets.”

related news

But a more nuanced answer is as follows.

What we know

While we don’t know many things, there are some things that we do know.

-The virus will not wipe out humanity. Not all the infected persons die. Many do not even develop major complications; the ailment may be diagnosed as flu and people may get well without needing hospitalisation. Some people, in fact, do not experience any symptoms and may get well without knowing they were infected.

-The near-term economic impact is bad the world over. People stop flying, taking vacations, going to the casino, movies, dining, shopping out and so on. All items of discretionary spending would get impacted. One does not after all feel like going to the car showroom to check out a new model when the threat of a pandemic is around.

-The virus is more threatening to old and ill people (fragile people). Similarly, it is a threat to fragile businesses. Extremely leveraged companies in segments such as airlines, hotels and casinos will face severe stress and some of them may fail because of the impact of the virus. Robust businesses and Anti-fragile businesses (businesses with zero debt, lot of cash reserves) may in fact use the opportunity to make acquisitions, increase market share etc.

-Historically, the impact of such diseases has been temporary (just as in the cases of SARS, MERS, Bird Flu, Swine Flu etc.)

-Frothy sectors and stocks, which fall because of the proximate cause of COVID, may not again reach the lofty / frothy valuations. Sectors and stocks that sell-off irrationally may be provide an opportunity to invest.

- The central bank will keep interest rates at low levels or further cut interest rates to help the economy.

-Governments will consider fiscal stimulus or at least not raise taxes, to help the economy

After considering all the knowns and unknowns my concern about the virus is more as a human being than as an investor. I have to worry about taking precautions for myself, my family, my friends, my colleagues and so on, so that they do not suffer ill health or worse. Regarding equity investments, the global economy and markets, it will be helpful to remember the words “This too shall pass.”

(The writer Chief Investment Officer & Director PPFAS Mutual Fund)

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro's Annual plan for Rs 399/- for the first year. Use coupon PRO2020 (Available on Web & Android only).

First Published on Mar 2, 2020 09:25 am

tags #coronavirus #Covid-19

most popular

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

Countries with most nuclear warheads: US is not No 1; with 135 weapons India at 7th spot

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

World's most expensive homes: Jeff Bezos' new LA mansion joins top-10 list

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Countries where citizens pay the least income tax: Believe it or not, 4 nations charge 0%

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.