COVID 19: Impact on equity investments may be temporary

One of the occupational benefits/hazards of being an equity investment manager is that one is expected to have knowledge pertaining to many fields. Answers are expected from investment managers on interest rates, economic growth, politics, currency movements, demographics and so on.

These days, a hot button issue is the impact of Corona Virus/COVID 19 on equities.

At the time of writing this column, even medical professionals/health ministries of various countries are uncertain about the exact impact of the virus. The uncertainties are not minor.

There would be a temptation to answer the question that investors have about the effect of the outbreak with “I don’t know what will be the impact of the virus on the equity markets.”

But a more nuanced answer is as follows.

What we know

While we don’t know many things, there are some things that we do know.

-The virus will not wipe out humanity. Not all the infected persons die. Many do not even develop major complications; the ailment may be diagnosed as flu and people may get well without needing hospitalisation. Some people, in fact, do not experience any symptoms and may get well without knowing they were infected.

-The near-term economic impact is bad the world over. People stop flying, taking vacations, going to the casino, movies, dining, shopping out and so on. All items of discretionary spending would get impacted. One does not after all feel like going to the car showroom to check out a new model when the threat of a pandemic is around.

-The virus is more threatening to old and ill people (fragile people). Similarly, it is a threat to fragile businesses. Extremely leveraged companies in segments such as airlines, hotels and casinos will face severe stress and some of them may fail because of the impact of the virus. Robust businesses and Anti-fragile businesses (businesses with zero debt, lot of cash reserves) may in fact use the opportunity to make acquisitions, increase market share etc.

-Historically, the impact of such diseases has been temporary (just as in the cases of SARS, MERS, Bird Flu, Swine Flu etc.)

-Frothy sectors and stocks, which fall because of the proximate cause of COVID, may not again reach the lofty / frothy valuations. Sectors and stocks that sell-off irrationally may be provide an opportunity to invest.

- The central bank will keep interest rates at low levels or further cut interest rates to help the economy.

-Governments will consider fiscal stimulus or at least not raise taxes, to help the economy

After considering all the knowns and unknowns my concern about the virus is more as a human being than as an investor. I have to worry about taking precautions for myself, my family, my friends, my colleagues and so on, so that they do not suffer ill health or worse. Regarding equity investments, the global economy and markets, it will be helpful to remember the words “This too shall pass.”

(The writer Chief Investment Officer & Director PPFAS Mutual Fund)