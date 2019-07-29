Corporate bond funds: High returns come with attendant risks

Risk aversion seems to have set in among Indian bond funds investors, as they increasingly seek safer avenues to invest their money. Credit risk has become a dirty and the easy way out seems to be sticking to quality names with the highest rating. Corporate Bond Funds help you to do that.

These are mutual funds that invest at least 80 per cent of their portfolio in bonds issued by corporates with high rating. These schemes typically invest a bulk of their portfolio in AAA or A1+ rated bonds or debt instruments. The idea is to offer healthy risk-adjusted returns conservative investors. However, like any other mutual fund category, there are no assured returns.

Graded risks

There are two key risks these funds are exposed to – credit and interest rate. Corporate bond funds are mandated to invest 80 per cent of their portfolios in instruments with high rating (AA and above). This means the remaining 20 per cent can be invested elsewhere, though it is not compulsory. Fund managers may look for such investment options to enhance the returns of their schemes, although they come with higher risks. For example, Aditya Birla Sun Life Corporate Bond Fund has invested around five per cent of its portfolio in bonds with AA rating.

Over the past one year, the industry has suffered a lot on account of defaults by various corporate entities. The defaults by AAA rated entities Infrastructure Leasing & Financial Services (IL&FS) and Dewan Housing Finance (DHFL) especially played on the minds of the investors. Tata Corporate Bond Fund was the worst hit among peer schemes, with losses of 40 per cent due to its exposure to DHFL and IL&FS group entities. Therefore, credit risk cannot be ignored.

The inclusion of AA and below rated papers in the portfolio definitely brings in the potential to enhance returns. But there is one more factors that cannot be ignored – interest rate risk. According to Value Research, corporate bond funds delivered 4.55 per cent (category average) returns over the past one year.

The largest scheme in the category – IDFC Corporate Bond has delivered 8.65 per cent over the past one year. HDFC Corporate Bond has recorded 10.48 per cent returns.

Despite good performance, one must take into account the interest rate risk they are exposed to. The credit crisis in the bond markets has pushed many investors to safer options such as AAA rated bonds and government securities. The rates offered on AAA-rated bonds have decreased by 50 to 75 basis points over the past one year (one hundred basis points equal one percent point). This has given some boost to the marked-to-market value of these bonds in the portfolios, thus helping NAVs.

Interest rate risk

But the same elements can work against you too. If the rates move up in future and if the bond fund scheme holds many long-term bonds, the net asset value (NAV) will decline in line with the fall in the prices of the bonds. Of course, the accrued interest on the bonds will ensure that the investor gets some absolute return, if the upward move is slow. But it definitely has some negative impact on the NAV.

While some corporate bond funds are focussed on short-term bonds, some prefer to invest in medium-term instruments. For example, securities in IDFC Corporate Bond Fund have an average maturity of 0.78 years. The same stands at 2.35 years for Aditya Birla Corporate Bond Fund. To ensure that you are not hit much by interest rate risk, it is better to align your holding period with the average maturity profile of the fund portfolio.

Being a bond fund, gains earned on investments held for more than three years are treated as long-term capital gains and taxed at 20 per cent after indexation. Short-term gains are added to the investor’s income and taxed at the marginal rate.

Corporate bond funds should be looked at by conservative investors with at least three years’ time-frame. Though the portfolio contains debt securities with very high ratings rating, there is no assurance of safety. It is better to stick to a diversified portfolio with some allocation to quality funds from the category that have a long-term track record.