Corporate bond and banking & PSU debt funds: Best options in a low interest rate environment

Kumaresh Ramakrishnan

Two seminal events happened in India a few years ago. The first was the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) using the Consumer Price Index (CPI) as the main inflation gauge to guide its policy rate setting initiatives from 2013.

The second was the amendment to the RBI Act in 2016, and introducing a legal basis for the inflation targeting agenda. Introduced in 2016, RBI has a mandate until March 2021, to ensure that CPI is at 4 percent +/- 2 percentage points.

After these measures were taken, the CPI, which was at 10 percent in 2012, slumped to 4.9 percent by 2015 and has since mostly stayed under 5 percent. Lower inflation has helped RBI reduce rates over time. From 7.5 percent in 2013, repo rates are now at 4 percent, a decline of 350 basis points. A basis point is one-hundredth of a percent point.

As the reconstituted monetary policy committee (MPC) met in October 2020, the transition marked the first change within the new institutional framework. In the backdrop of success achieved in taming inflation, we wait to see if the MPC mandate gets altered either on inflation or introduces growth as an equal priority in 2021.

Steady decline in fixed-income interest rates

Defining a sound fixed-income architecture has borne benefits, allowing the RBI to align rates with falling inflation. The rates of key administered products (employees’ provident fund and small-saving products such as public provident fund, post office savings and national savings certificate) and bank deposit rates have all been reduced in the last few years.

A one-year bank fixed deposit (FD), which fetched 9 percent on an average in 2013, now earns exactly half of that level, at 4.50 percent. The PPF that earned 8.80 percent in 2013 offers only 7 percent now. Savings bank account rates fetch 2.5 percent for upto 30 days, being lower than CPI.

Yields on government securities (g-secs) have had a steady downward decline too. From almost 8.15 percent levels in October 2018, they are now down 225 bps to under 6 percent in October 2020.

Spreads get wider

But here’s where it gets interesting. Presently, reverse repo (which is the operative rate) is at a historical low of 3.35 percent. The 10-year g-sec yields, however, are close to 6 percent, a spread of nearly 260 bps, which is a historical high and makes long tenured bonds highly attractive. However, long-term bonds come with volatility, given the rate movements. Given the extremely weak growth environment, RBI’s push for liquidity and adoption of an accommodative stance, and the likelihood of inflation subsiding in the medium term, such spreads in our view are very attractive.

Hence investors are better off positioning themselves in products of the medium-term segment – which buy the 3-7 year bonds – which enjoy almost a 200-250 bps spread over reverse repo rates.

On a post-tax basis, short and medium duration funds have done exceedingly well. Corporate bond and Banking PSU funds have delivered over 7.75 percent and 8.5 percent, annualized, respectively in the last three years, beating both bank FDs and products with administered rates. On a post-tax basis, these funds have also beaten AAA tax free bonds by 100-125 bps.

Credit funds have had a mixed record. Excluding outliers, this category has delivered under 4 percent in the last 3 years, far below what the short term products did.

Positive yield outlook

Globally, rates in most developed markets are clearly in a long phase of near-zero levels. The phrase “lower for longer” is reiterated at almost every Fed meeting to give comfort to markets and investors. The move underpinning these actions is clearly the uncertainty on growth and unemployment levels returning to pre-Covid levels. For perspective, 10-year Government bond yields in Japan, Germany, UK and US are at 3 bps, -61 bps, 19 bps and 82 bps, respectively.

Locally, the new MPC has stated “growth” to be its priority and is willing to overlook “high inflation” for the time being. It is willing to keep rates low to promote growth on priority.

Fixed-income products have done well on the back of falling interest rates; from steep rate cuts of 115 bps in the last six months. Although there is a likelihood that we may have witnessed the best part of the rate cuts, yields can move lower even without rate cuts, given the existing spreads over the reverse repo and repo rates. Another rate cut cannot be ruled out, if growth fails to take off in the next six months.

On balance, short and medium term debt funds offer great choices in the current situation, as yields face a downward bias. Investors should hence remain adequately positioned to benefit from this move.

The short-term category has done well vis-à-vis long duration and credit funds by way of long-term stability and predictability of returns. Corporate bond and Banking & PSU debt funds should hence form a core part of retail investors’ fixed-income asset allocation.

(The writer is CIO – Fixed Income, PGIM India Mutual Fund)