Coronavirus pandemic | Here's what you need to know about PF withdrawals amid lockdown

The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has said the withdrawal of EPF is being delayed due to the nationwide lockdown.

India has been in lockdown since March 25 to help contain the spread of the novel coronavirus or COVID-19.



Due to the lock down and consequent movement restriction functioning of the office has been effected and claims settlement has also been affected .

In a tweet, the EPFO said that since offices are closed, there is a delay in the processing of PF withdrawal claims.

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had on March 26 said all 4.8 crore EPFO subscribers can withdraw up to 75 percent of their total PF balance or three months worth of basic wages and dearness allowance, whichever is less.

Sitharaman had said the proposal, along with other measures announced, would be effective immediately.

But the timeline for settling the claims remains unclear. The Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) sections of the EPFO website only says that such claims are being processed "on priority", without specifying the number of days taken to clear the transaction.

The EPFO has also said that in the event of unemployment, subscribers can avail advance of 75 percent of the entire PF accumulated.

Below are answers to some other queries related to EPF withdrawal:

Are there any conditions /prerequisites for withdrawing PF money?

Yes, as per a tweet by the EPF, a subscriber's Universal Account Number (UAN) must be activated and linked with the Aadhaar, bank account, and mobile number.

The entire Know-Your-customer (KYC) process must be completed before applying for PF withdrawal.

How can a subscriber raise the claim request?

By logging into the EPF portal, subscribers can raise a withdrawal request online.

After logging in, click on "Online Services" and then "Claim (Form-31, 19, 10C and 10D ".

Does a subscriber need to withdraw the entire specified amount?

No. The maximum permissible limit is either 75 percent of the PF balance or three months worth of wages and dearness allowance, whichever is lesser. Individuals can choose to withdraw an amount lower than this maximum permissible limit.

Is this withdrawal permitted if an individual cites "natural calamity" as the reason?

No. Subscribers will have to cite "Outbreak of pandemic (COVID-19)" in the application to get the benefit of this PF withdrawal option. Mentioning any other reason will make them ineligible for this particular withdrawal facility.