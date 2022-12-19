 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Competition in the R&T space will boost innovation: KFin Tech’s Sreekanth Nadella

Moneycontrol PF Team
Dec 19, 2022 / 09:02 AM IST

Nadella added that it was because of innovation that the company was able to offer elevated service and compliance levels at scale.

Representative image

Consolidation in the registrar and transfer agent (R&T) business had happened because of the need to provide better solutions at a lower cost, says Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO, KFin Technologies, a financial services platform.

The company is set to launch a Rs 1,500 crore public issue comprising only an offer for sale (OFS) on December 19, 2022.

KFin Technologies is a financial services platform that provides services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem, including asset managers and corporate issuers.

In a panel discussion at the recently-held Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit, Nadella said that for investors, “Every penny counts, and so does the registrar's costs.”

He was responding to a question on the duopoly in the R&T space.

