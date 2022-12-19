Competition in the R&T space will boost innovation: KFin Tech’s Sreekanth Nadella

Consolidation in the registrar and transfer agent (R&T) business had happened because of the need to provide better solutions at a lower cost, says Sreekanth Nadella, MD and CEO, KFin Technologies, a financial services platform.

The company is set to launch a Rs 1,500 crore public issue comprising only an offer for sale (OFS) on December 19, 2022.

KFin Technologies is a financial services platform that provides services and solutions to the capital markets ecosystem, including asset managers and corporate issuers.

In a panel discussion at the recently-held Moneycontrol Mutual Fund Summit, Nadella said that for investors, “Every penny counts, and so does the registrar's costs.”

He was responding to a question on the duopoly in the R&T space.

“We are able to bring to the table an elevated level of service, taking into account the significant amount of regulation that has come into play over the last three to four years, yet delivering at scale in terms of the number of investors,” he said. Nadella added that as a registrar, KFin Technologies didn’t just operate in the mutual fund segment, but also in the secondary market. The firm currently has about 22 crore folios on a unique investor base of about six crore. Nadella was of the opinion that having more R&T players will boost innovation in the segment. Asked about the trade-off between shareholder vs. customer interest after becoming a listed company, Nadella responded, “Our assets under management (AUM) mirrors the growth of our clients. As my clients grow, I grow. If my clients do not grow, neither do I. We partner in the growth of the client.’’ Nadella also highlighted that a large asset management company (AMC) required at least 500 to 600, maybe even 1,000 people to function despite significant investments in technology. “Technology comprises about 40 percent of our costs. But then things that used to take days get done in seconds today.” “A partner like us can bring a significant amount of innovation to the table, and not just provide basic solutions and services,” he added. On the matter of costs, Radhika Gupta, MD and CEO, Edelweiss AMC, said that more competition in the R&T space should be welcomed. “Let me tell you where my expense ratio goes. I charge an expense ratio of 15 basis points (bps) in direct plans. I give 1 bps to AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) for investor education, and I give 7 bps to my RTAs, the depositories (NSDL and CDSL), and the exchanges (NSE, BSE). That leaves me with 7 bps. As an AMC I earn less than the service providers. I joke that if I were to ever quit the industry, I would get into the digital RTA business,” Gupta added. Gupta believes that there is a lot of talk about the fees of AMCs and their alpha. “There needs to be a lot more focus on the costs of AMCs,” she said.

Moneycontrol PF Team

