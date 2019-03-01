App
Last Updated : Mar 01, 2019 08:17 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Companies can no longer masquerade salaries to escape paying provident fund

Apart from employees earning salaries of less than Rs 15,000, this ruling will also bring about a windfall gain to foreign nationals

Kayezad E Adajania @kayezad
The Supreme Court on March 1 ruled that employers will have to consider allowances such as conveyance, education etc. as part of basic wages for the purpose of provident fund (PF) calculation. Employers will no longer be allowed to camouflage employees’ salaries artificially to show a lower basic pay to be able to deduct a lower PF.

As per the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, a sum amounting to 12 percent of the basic pay is deducted as PF for any employee with basic pay up to Rs 15,000. The employer contributes an equal amount before depositing the total in the employees PF account. This corpus earns an annual interest until the employee retires or exits.

The interest rate applicable to the PF corpus is declared annually. For FY2018-19, the interest rate has been fixed at 8.65 percent.

Employees with basic pay above Rs 15,000 at the time of joining are excluded, and a contribution to PF is not mandatory for them. Such employees may opt out of PF, contribute on wages up to Rs 15,000 or choose to contribute a higher amount to PF.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling would impact those employees whose basic salary is below Rs 15,000 but they are in receipt of other allowances. Such allowances would now come within the ambit of basic wages for the purpose of PF. This could significantly reduce the take-home pay and impact employees at lower pay levels,” said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner Deloitte India.

Archit Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at www.cleartax.com said the basic salary may be different from employer to employer and varies according to internal policy. Other allowances may be a factor of the basic salary itself. “The test is whether the allowance is given to all employees or only to select employees and whether basic pay increases along with an increase in overall salary. Where it appears that basic pay and allowances are not in sync, a special allowance paid may have to be added to basic pay for PF calculation based on the Supreme Court ruling,” he said.

Here's an example. Consider an employee with a salary of Rs 3 lakh. If the basic pay is just 40 percent or Rs 10,000 per month (Rs 1.20 lakh a year) the monthly PF contribution on it works out to Rs 2,400 a month (Rs 1,200 as employees’ share and Rs 1,200 as employer’s share at 12 percent of Rs 10,000).

After the SC order, the PF calculation will have to include other allowances. Assuming other allowances in the above example at Rs 5,000, the total salary for PF calculation increases to Rs 15,000, and at 12 percent the PF contribution increases to Rs 3,600 a month (Rs 1,800 for employees share and Rs 1,800 as employer share). This ultimately leads to a lower take-home salary after deductions.
First Published on Mar 1, 2019 08:17 pm

tags #basic pay #EmployeesÃ¢â‚¬â„¢ Provident Fund #EPFO #provident fund #salary

