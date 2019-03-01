Companies can no longer masquerade salaries to escape paying provident fund

The Supreme Court on March 1 ruled that employers will have to consider allowances such as conveyance, education etc. as part of basic wages for the purpose of provident fund (PF) calculation. Employers will no longer be allowed to camouflage employees’ salaries artificially to show a lower basic pay to be able to deduct a lower PF.

As per the Employees’ Provident Fund and Miscellaneous Provisions Act, 1952, a sum amounting to 12 percent of the basic pay is deducted as PF for any employee with basic pay up to Rs 15,000. The employer contributes an equal amount before depositing the total in the employees PF account. This corpus earns an annual interest until the employee retires or exits.

The interest rate applicable to the PF corpus is declared annually. For FY2018-19, the interest rate has been fixed at 8.65 percent.

Employees with basic pay above Rs 15,000 at the time of joining are excluded, and a contribution to PF is not mandatory for them. Such employees may opt out of PF, contribute on wages up to Rs 15,000 or choose to contribute a higher amount to PF.

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling would impact those employees whose basic salary is below Rs 15,000 but they are in receipt of other allowances. Such allowances would now come within the ambit of basic wages for the purpose of PF. This could significantly reduce the take-home pay and impact employees at lower pay levels,” said Saraswathi Kasturirangan, Partner Deloitte India.

Archit Gupta, Founder and Chief Executive Officer at www.cleartax.com said the basic salary may be different from employer to employer and varies according to internal policy. Other allowances may be a factor of the basic salary itself. “The test is whether the allowance is given to all employees or only to select employees and whether basic pay increases along with an increase in overall salary. Where it appears that basic pay and allowances are not in sync, a special allowance paid may have to be added to basic pay for PF calculation based on the Supreme Court ruling,” he said.

Here's an example. Consider an employee with a salary of Rs 3 lakh. If the basic pay is just 40 percent or Rs 10,000 per month (Rs 1.20 lakh a year) the monthly PF contribution on it works out to Rs 2,400 a month (Rs 1,200 as employees’ share and Rs 1,200 as employer’s share at 12 percent of Rs 10,000).