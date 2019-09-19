Coming soon: Steep hikes in motor insurance premium for traffic violations

Khyati Dharamsi

A country that faces nine crashes every 10 minutes has decided to act tough on drivers who cause accidents. Drivers who have so far been worried about shelling a large amount on traffic violations, would soon be dealing with another concern: ‘How would this traffic law violation impact the insurance premium on the vehicle?’

While the nine-member committee headed by Anurag Rastogi, Chief Actuary & Chief Underwriting Officer, HDFC Ergo General Insurance, charts the road-map for mapping traffic violations to the cost of insurance, Moneycontrol tried to gauge the new parameters on which vehicle insurance are likely to be pegged.

Driving down accidents

Such a linkage of insurance premium to traffic violations is expected to reduce accidents and bring about a change in driving behaviour as per the Insurance Regulatory Development Authority (IRDA), which has formed a working group to examine the system of linking premiums to traffic law violations.

Commenting on the move Sajja Praveen Chowdary, Head-Motor Insurance, Policybazaar.com, says, “The overall environment is being altered to make people more responsible when they are in public spaces. So, good drivers would be definitely paying a lower premium versus bad drivers and that is the ideal scenario any insurer would aim for.”

Currently, motor insurance premiums are primarily decided by insurance companies based on the historical loss experienced for a particular category of vehicle, including the make in a specific region. But the insurance industry has been waiting for insured/driver-specific information for understanding the risk better to help in improved underwriting, according to Amitabh Jain, Head-Motor & Health underwriting and Claims at ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company (ILGIC).

Whatever changes and developments insurers have undertaken in terms of understanding the claims history of a particular vehicle category would be incomplete without gauging the circumstances under which the vehicle damage occurred. And, driving behaviour is a key parameter, giving them a peek into the probability of claim from a particular person, based on his/her driving behaviour.

“While insurance companies consistently try to improve the pricing for a vehicle by incorporating additional risk parameters such as previous claims history, vehicle safety features (such as an anti-theft device), vintage of the vehicle, and a customer’s association with an insurance company, the ideal way to price a risk would be the individual driving behaviour,” reveals Rakesh Jain, ED & CEO, Reliance General Insurance (RGIC).

So, far there was no concrete way to measure the same.

“Now, the traffic violations by a driver is an apt indication of the driving behaviour and hence seems logical to have that as a key pricing parameter. Along with telematics to determine risk profile, the linking of traffic violations shall fine-tune the overall pricing to reflect individual driving behaviour,” Rakesh adds.

Taking a leaf out of global markets

While the group would be studying premium escalation formulas adopted internationally, especially the ones suitable to India, it is understood that the vehicle report is a quintessential document for both insurance and licensing globally.

“In advance markets such as the US, the motor vehicle report is an integral part of risk assessment in an underwriting process. Risk selection, risk classification and risk pricing depend upon the traffic violation as reported under motor vehicle report of the respective state,” says Rakesh of RGIC.

Also, the increase in premium is linked beyond just a basic formula of increase by a certain figure for the number of traffic violation tickets. “In the US and other western regions too, traffic violation tickets impact the premium. The increase in premium isn’t restricted to just the year when you have received the tickets. It impacts a policyholder for a longer period of time,” says Sajja.

Shikha Jassi, who recently migrated to Canada says, “For any traffic violation, one receives a demerit point. These demerit points reflect not just in the driving record, but also affect the insurance premium. If one lives in an accident-prone region, then the insurance for staying in that locality is applicable even though as an individual you may not have any violation ticket.”

Over the years, aggregation between government agencies and insurers has led to efficient law enforcement and helped the society in general, says Amitabh of ILGIC: “The MIB (Motor Insurance Bureau) of the UK is one such example of aggregation of data benefiting the larger cause. In the UK, the Road and Traffic Act has mandated all insurers to share data in the required format with MIB. It operates along with DVLA (Driver and Vehicle Licensing Agency). Even in India Telangana state has started providing penalty points for traffic violation in 120 categories (though not integrated with the Motor insurance premium).”

Real-time data

A challenge that the committee for escalation of premium for traffic violations would face is data sharing on a real-time basis, as insurers and distributors are looking to offer a smooth and less time-consuming purchase process.

“Currently 10 per cent of motor insurance purchase happens online. Over the next couple of years, we see that rising to 30-40 per cent. At the back-end, the systems and APIs need to do a real-time check of the challans issued and a mechanism needs to be in place to allow the policyholder to complete the insurance transaction in five minutes, if not 2-3 minutes,” foresees Sajja.

Such back-end systems shouldn’t be a major roadblock in the implementation if one looks at the current data-sharing mechanisms, according to Amitabh, who is also a part of the IRDA Committee. He says, “Real-time data sharing is already happening in the industry for other matters. For example, there is a real-time sharing of Insurance status between Insurers and MORTH (via IIBI). Hence technological linkage is already available. Any such sharing should involve insurers who can bring in better underwriting.”

Since historical behaviour would determine insurance cost, here are ways of avoiding a steep rise in your insurance premiums.

Don’t hand keys to irresponsible drivers

If you have been giving into the requests of friends or relatives to drive your car, or have been a no-fuss parent in offering under-age children an opportunity to cruise around in a vehicle registered in your name, you might be facing a double whammy of not just a traffic violation challan, but also a rise in your insurance premium. “The owner of the car would be bearing the brunt of the traffic violations lodged against the vehicle, irrespective of the driver. Since there are hefty penalties for underage children driving the vehicle, parents would be responsible for handing over the keys,” says Sajja.

It is about time one dons the responsibility hat and avoids irrational use of the vehicle. Jain (ILGIC) warns, “In India, Motor Insurance is more or less asset-centric, hence any involvement of asset in any law violation may affect the premium. It is the primary responsibility of the vehicle owner to take care of her/his asset and prevent it from being used negligently or illegitimately.”

The next time you receive the premium quotation for your vehicle insurance, avoid the unpleasant surprise of a high premium for a mistake you haven’t made.

“With the proposed linking of traffic violations and insurance premium – the owner may end up paying a higher premium subsequently with no fault of his own other than offering his vehicle to be driven by an irresponsible driver. With the promulgation of motor vehicles amendment act, 2019 – a car owner may be held responsible in certain circumstances for the irrational driving of certain drivers,” recommends Rakesh.

Transfer ownership upon sale

If you have been thinking that getting the money transferred to your account upon sale of a car or a two wheeler is the only worry, then think again. Ensure that you have transferred the ownership of the vehicle, before the new owner moves out of the garage. “An area to be concerned about is the transfer of ownership after sale of any vehicle. So, once the ownership is transferred, you wouldn’t be receiving challans for someone else’s bad driving behaviour,” says Sajja.

Seek immediate redressal

In case of any discrepancy in the traffic law violation challan, seek the appropriate mode of raising the red flag based on your state or regional traffic authority. Insurers though are assuming that such discrepancies would be rather few and can be kept out of data analytics, while determining insurance cost.

“Erroneous challans and disputes would be only for fraction of the cases. Further, RTOs can always device a methodology for flagging off such cases or refrain from sharing such cases with the aggregator till the matter is adjudged,” says Jain of ICICI Lombard General Insurance Company.

Also, technology at disposal of traffic authorities would reduce the glitches over a period assume experts. “The process of identification of traffic violations and challans is objective and transparent in most of the cities with the advent of relevant technological advances. Intelligent traffic management systems like speed censors, CCTV, digital cameras, breathalysers for detection of drunk-driving are now at the disposal of law enforcement agencies and help make a water-tight case for a violation and leaves little room for errors and dispute,” says Rakesh.

Be in good driving books

While currently the vehicle manufacturer, the purchase date, colour of the vehicle, service cost, etc. drive the insurance premium, the day when the number of violations, accidents, damage caused to public spaces, violators in your region, would determine insurance premium isn’t far.

“It (Studying traffic violations data) would, in future would also help the Insurance industry to move from asset-centric underwriting and products to individual-based underwriting and products,” exemplifies Rakesh.

Assess different insurance covers

Though there are comprehensive insurance covers available in the market, long-term third party damage covers have been mandatory, standalone long-term own-damage insurance covers have been introduced starting September 1, 2019. Whether both covers are needed is a question many vehicle owners would be assessing. But claims processing may turn out to be an adverse experience suggest insurers.