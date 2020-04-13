Coming soon: A health policy that allows you to save for out-of-pocket expenses

Many health insurance policyholders have a common grouse: their covers fall short when it comes to certain medical expenses as they are excluded. For instance, pre-existing diseases are excluded from coverage. This apart, policyholders and their families have to pay for their commute as well as food, from of their pockets, during hospitalisation. Moreover, the premium they pay every year does not help them build a healthcare kitty that they can dip into in times of need.

From May onwards, however, you could get to buy a product that will aim to plug these gaps, albeit as part of an experiment. ICICI Prudential Life will unveil a ‘Health savings’ pilot plan within the insurance regulator’s sandbox framework that facilitates testing of innovative products. A part of the premium for the product will be used to pay a fixed sum if the policyholder is hospitalised and the balance invested to create a health savings fund.

The sandbox framework allows insurance companies to experiment with products either in terms of their offering or the way they can customise them for a group of people – features that are otherwise not permitted in regular products. After approving 33 sandbox proposals in February, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has come up with a sequel: 16 products and services from eight insurers have been sanctioned for roll-out. Earlier, non-life insurers such as Digit and Star Health launched Corona Virus Disease-focussed (COVID-19) policies on the basis of the approval they had received for ‘need-based’ products.

This second tranche of approvals will be valid from May 1 to October 31, 2020. Once this period comes to an end, the regulator could extend it by another six months. "We have received conceptual-level approval for our sandbox proposals. The finer details will be chalked out in due course, with final approval from the regulator. These products will be offered to customers after complete disclosure that these products will be available for a short period of time,” says Madhu Burugupalli, Head-Products, ICICI Prudential Life Insurance. Once launched, the tenure for policies could extend to one year.

Let’s take you through the most exciting products and their features coming your way in May.

Health Savings

An ICICI Prudential Life product, it intends to reimburse policyholders’ hospitalisation expenses as also create a fund to pay for expenses not covered by health insurance policies. “In India, more than 60 per cent of the health expenses are self-funded because people either do not have a health insurance plan or the coverage is not adequate,” says Burugapalli. Patients have to meet this huge chunk of healthcare expenses out of their pockets or, worse, borrow for the purpose, potentially leading to disruption of other goals. The life insurer says this product will be an antidote to this challenge faced by policyholders.

Fixed or defined benefit policies hand out a pre-agreed sum to settle the claim. Now, you can use the amount to meet hospitalisation expenses. But, if you have already been reimbursed by an indemnity plan, which pays for actual expenses to the extent of the sum insured, you can use the money to take care of your recuperation costs, attendant fees in case bed-rest has been advised or even to make good your loss of income, if any, during the period.

“So, on one hand it will offer hospital cash - where a fixed sum is handed out to the policyholder in case of hospitalisation. A part of the premium will be directed towards this cover. The rest will be invested, so that your money can grow,” he adds. If you incur medical expenses that are not covered under health insurance, the insurer will allow you to dip into this accumulated savings kitty to fund your healthcare expenses.

Dynamic Term Cover

A term insurance cover is the most basic insurance policy that promises to pay your dependants a large lump-sum, if you die. This is to get over the financial loss. Typically experts recommend this cover till you retire because after your retirement your income stops anyway. For example, if you are buying a policy at the age of 35, you would generally choose a tenure of 25 years or at least 20 years.

But what if you need to cover your dependants only for a specific time? ICICI Prudential Life’s sandbox term policy will offer dynamic tenures. For example, during an adventure holiday. Likewise, they might need it only for specific event or period of time. They could feel the need for the protection cover only when they make a large purchase on EMIs – only till the loan is paid off.

“This is aimed at younger customers. A lot of them want flexibility, convenience and on-demand coverage. So, they may not want a cover for the next 30 years. They would need it for, say, a specific activity or an event,” explains Burugapalli.

Standalone Own Damage Agreed Value Two-wheeler policy

The product from Tata-AIG General will charge premiums for the own-damage component of motor insurance cover without taking the age of the to-be insured two-wheeler into account. The, premiums depend on the age of the vehicle, model, geographical zone, engine capacity, discounts and insured declared value (IDV) – that is, the vehicle’s sum insured calculated after subtracting applicable depreciation from the ex-showroom price – among other things.

As a vehicle grows older, its IDV comes down in line with the age-wise depreciation grid prescribed by the IRDAI. “However, it is likely that the actual market value is lower than this IDV. Yet, policyholders will be paying premiums as per the IDV. Therefore, our sandbox product proposes to arrive at the IDV through an agreement with the policyholder,” explains Parag Ved, Executive Vice President and Head, Consumer Lines, Tata-AIG General Insurance. This agreed IDV will be lower than the value calculated after factoring in age-wise depreciation and, therefore, the premium too will be lower. “Renewal rates are low for certain set of two-wheeler customers. To encourage this set of customers to renew policies, we decided to make the process simpler. We secured permission from IRDAI to offer a product that charges the same premium for two-wheeler vehicles of the same make and geography, irrespective of their age,” says Parag Ved, Executive Vice President and Head, Consumer Lines, Tata-AIG General Insurance.

The policy will take into account the city in which your two-wheeler is registered. Premiums would be comparable only among vehicles in similar geographies. This will help owners of older two-wheelers to pay lower premiums.

Loyalty Programme

As opposed to just covering your hospital costs, ICICI Prudential has received approval for a loyalty programme that promises to give you reward points.

ICICI Prudential is yet to finalise details on how the reward points can be redeemed. The earlier set of sandbox approvals included health products that allow policyholders to redeem these points against vouchers, which, in turn, could be used to pay for doctor’s consultation or medicines. It remains to be seen what shape this loyalty reward scheme would take.

According to ICICI Prudential Life, the objective behind rolling out its product is to engage with customers throughout the lifecycle of the policy, not just at the time of purchase, renewal and claim settlement. “While details are being worked out, this will involve letting policyholders earn reward points for, say, using our online self-help services instead of visiting a branch, updating us about their life stage changes (for example, marriage, kids) and so on,” explains Burugapalli. Since it is of the nature of a service, policyholders will not have to incur any expenses for enrolling in this programme.

Moneycontrol’s take

The purpose of putting a sandbox framework in place is to offer a fertile ground for innovation in insurance products and services. On cue, insurers – life as well as non-life – will unveil such products. If you find the offerings compelling, you can buy these products or avail of services. However, ensure that like insurers and the IRDAI, you, too, treat them as experiments, whereby these policies or services may not be around after six months. Once the validity period expires, the insurer may choose to withdraw the product, citing unviability or the insurance regulator might deny an extension.

For your regular protection needs, you must buy a simple health insurance cover and an adequate term policy.